NASCAR at Bristol odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Food City 500

An exciting Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday at the tight quarters of Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2019 Food City 500 at 2 p.m. ET. The iconic venue is just over a half-mile oval with 26 to 30 degree banking that slingshots cars out of the turns at a breakneck pace. Kyle Busch has eight career wins at Bristol, the most among any active driver, and he's installed as the favorite at 5-2 in the latest 2019 Food City 500 odds. However, Kyle's brother, Kurt Busch (14-1), has the most recent win at Bristol Motor Speedway back in August and owns six career victories at this track of his own. So before you make your 2019 Food City 500 picks, see the NASCAR at Bristol predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500 and four of the drivers in McClure's top five went on to top-five finishes at the Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Bristol Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 Food City 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For Sunday, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Bristol odds.

After last week's win in Texas, Hamlin has pulled into second behind Kyle Busch in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has six top-10s, four top-fives and two wins after starting the season with his second victory at the Daytona 500. Hamlin also has had plenty of career success at short tracks.

The veteran has nine of his 33 career wins at short tracks, including a 2012 win at Bristol Motor Speedway. And at Martinsville two weeks ago, the last short-track stop on the NASCAR schedule, Hamlin wound up finishing fifth. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 12-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

It's been a wildly inconsistent season for Blaney, who has three top-five finishes and sits in eighth in the NASCAR standings, but he also has four finishes outside the top 20. Last week in Texas, the model warned against backing Blaney despite being one of the favorites at 10-1, and he wound up overheating and finishing 37th.

Blaney only has two top-10 finishes in seven career starts at Bristol and has only run inside the top 10 five times in 20 starts at short tracks.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 Food City 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the 2019 Food City 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR?

