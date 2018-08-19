NASCAR at Bristol results: Kurt Busch holds off Kyle Larson to win, secure playoff spot
Busch claims his first victory since the 2017 Daytona 500
It may have followed an unfortunate last-minute collision caused by his brother, but Saturday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a triumphant one for Kurt Busch.
The veteran, who entered the race fourth in points standings and needing a victory to pad his entry into the NASCAR Playoffs, stayed in front of Kyle Larson over the track's final 13 laps to claim Bristol's race. He initially took the lead after overcoming Clint Bowyer on a restart, then raced past Bowyer on the final restart of the night, securing his first victory since the 2017 Daytona 500.
Martin Truex Jr. seemed headed for second place in a race with Busch's brother, Kyle, but that was before Kyle clipped his left rear tire, as Yahoo! Sports reported. The collision forced Truex into a spin and into the wall, and it ultimately left him with a 29th-place score after he exited the race. Kyle has since apologized for the collision, although he's also taken heat from Bristol fans and Truex's girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, who took to Twitter to criticize the clipping.
All of that followed a race in which there were countless lead changes and intensity throughout -- an atmosphere that prompted Larson to say, "Let's build more Bristols" after the race.
Busch, Truex and Kevin Harvick entered the weekend leading the NASCAR Cup Series in anticipation of the Playoffs. "The Big 3" of Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex had already secured playoff spots alongside Bowyer, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon.
Be sure to relive all of Saturday night's action by checking out our live blog of the race:
