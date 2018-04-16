NASCAR at Bristol results, standings, highlights: Kyle Busch wins to make it two in a row

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag for the seventh time in his career at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday to extend his active wins lead at the track. Busch gets his second-straight win in the Cup Series after cruising to Victory Lane last week at Texas. It was also his second consecutive win at The World's Fastest Half-Mile.

In an ironic turn of events, it was Busch's on-track rival Brad Keselowski who allowed him to get in position to win. Just as Busch was encountering tire issues with 20 to go, Keselowski lost a tire of his own and brought out the caution, allowing Busch to get a fresh set. On the restart, Kyle Larson took the lead but once he caught lapped traffic, Busch took advantage and pulled off an old-fashioned Bristol bump-and-run to win.

Here's the pass that won Kyle Busch his second-straight race at Bristol Motor Speedway. What you don't see here is the caution brought out by rival Brad Keselowski that allowed him the opportunity to take the checkered flag. pic.twitter.com/AFoFDhbvr4 — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) April 16, 2018

Kyle Busch was our CBS Sports pick to win this week. We also correctly picked him to win last week. There is a solid chance Busch makes it into our picks again for Richmond, considering his dominance on short tracks.

Ryan Blaney led 100 laps on Sunday and nearly took the green-and-white checkered in Stage 1, but he got caught up in a lapped-traffic wreck, which ended his day 10 laps before the stage ended. Two red flags were thrown in the stage, the first being for rain and the second was for track clean-up. Brad Keselowski avoided the wreck and went on to win Stage 1 after a one-lap sprint following the delay.

Larson restarted Monday as the race leader, but chose not to pit before going green. The No. 42 built a strong lead, but the tires eventually gave up as Keselowski passed him with seven to go in Stage 2. Keselowski took two tires on the previous pit stop and moved up 11 spots before taking the green-and-white checkered.

Food City 500 results

Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Jimmie Johnson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Alex Bowman Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Joey Logano Ryan Newman Daniel Suarez David Ragan Paul Menard Denny Hamlin Austin Dillon Darrell Wallace Jr. AJ Allmendinger William Byron Jamie McMurray Landon Cassill Matt DiBenedetto Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Trevor Bayne Corey LaJoie Erik Jones DJ Kennington Ty Dillon Chase Elliott Martin Truex Jr. Gray Gaulding Reed Sorenson Chad Finchum Kasey Kahne Ryan Blaney Chris Buescher Harrison Rhodes Michael McDowell Ross Chastain

BOLD - indicates driver has clinched a spot in the NASCAR playoffs

Unofficial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Kyle Busch 18 365 LEADER 2 2. Joey Logano 22 306 -59 0 3. Kevin Harvick 4 290 -75 3 4. Clint Bowyer 14 286 -79 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 271 -94 0 6. Ryan Blaney 12 267 -98 0 7. Martin Truex Jr. 78 257 -108 1 8. Denny Hamlin 11 252 -113 0 9. Kyle Larson 42 249 -116 0 10. Kurt Busch 41 241 -124 0 11. Aric Almirola 10 211 -154 0 12. Erik Jones 20 209 -156 0 13. Alex Bowman 88 190 -175 0 14. Austin Dillon 3 183 -182 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 181 -184 0 16. Paul Menard 21 170 -195 0

Stage 1: Rain and wrecks



Kyle Busch got out to a roaring start but not even five laps into the race Michael McDowell went spinning and caused a massive pile-up across the start-finish line. Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger and others all suffered damage with Truex taking the brunt of it.

Welcome to Bristol. Under caution for an early pileup in involving Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and others! pic.twitter.com/CiEIdURcg3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 15, 2018

They were able to go green rather quickly after the first pile-up, but Allmendinger encountered more trouble shortly after, bringing the caution back out. Busch got loose and lost the lead on the restart, dropping back as Ryan Blaney assumed the top spot.

Despite clean(ish) racing for 48 laps, NASCAR threw the red flag, suspending the race as rain came into the area. Blaney entered the stoppage as the race leader while Busch fell all the way back to ninth. After a short 25-minute delay, engines re-fired and cars were able to get back out on the track.

Blaney won the race off pit road under yellow and shot out to a solid lead on the restart. Similarly to the last time however, the caution came out almost immediately. This time it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. getting loose and going spinning after making contact with Erik Jones.

.@StenhouseJr goes around and brings out the caution once again. pic.twitter.com/T9C12DuCD3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 15, 2018

Stenhouse didn't suffer any damage, but had to move back to the rear of the field. Blaney again had no problem holding the lead on the restart. Some drivers who started in the rear of the field -- Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson -- were able to crack the top-15 rather quickly under green.

Brad Keselowski began challenging Blaney for the lead with less than 10 to go in the stage when Blaney caught himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Chris Buescher and Trevor Bayne got loose, with Harrison Rhodes getting sent high into the wall and wrecking Blaney. He had led 100 laps before going down.

We were about to have a really strong battle to end Stage 1 and then this happened.. Brad Keselowski escapes from the wreckage.. Can't say the same for the leader Ryan Blaney: pic.twitter.com/aMdP6B8fxM — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) April 15, 2018

Keselowski emerged from the wreckage as the race leader and drove on to win Stage 1 via a one-lap sprint after a six-minute red flag.

Stage 1 results:

Brad Keselowski (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Newman (9 points) Clint Bowyer (8 points) AJ Allmendinger (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Erik Jones (5 points) Jimmie Johnson (4 points) Aric Almirola (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Kurt Busch (1 point)

Stage 2: Keselowski sweeps the stages

Keselowski came into the pits between stages and lost track position as Kyle Larson assumed the race lead. The cautions continued early though, as Trevor Bayne went spinning 20 laps into Stage 2.

Rain crept into the area under caution and NASCAR decided to throw the red flag yet again. This one lasted about 25 minutes before cars got rolling again. Kyle Larson emerged as the race leader and absolutely took off to a massive lead as the field battled behind him.

Kurt Busch reported a possible loose wheel with just under 70 to go in the stage and decided to bring his Ford down pit road. He nearly lost it on his way in but pulled off a strong save to keep himself in the race.

.@KurtBusch avoids disaster heading to pit road.



What a save! pic.twitter.com/ang2ghqVz6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 15, 2018

With a little under 50 laps to go in the stage, rain started pouring and the red flag was once again thrown. Larson was the leader at the time of the postponement.

Cars were allowed to pit before the restart. Larson stayed out on 53 laps worth of tires and Keselowski won the race off pit road, only taking two tires. After more than 10 laps under caution, the race restarted close to 1:45pm ET.

Larson, on old tires, shot out to a pretty large lead as Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson trailed a few seconds behind. It didn't last long however as Busch and Keselowski caught him with seven to go in the stage. Keselowski emerged from lapped traffic as the leader and drove on to claim the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 2 results

Brad Keselowski (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Jimmie Johnson (8 points) Denny Hamlin (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5 points) Alex Bowman (4 points) Kevin Harvick (3 points) Austin Dillon (2 points) Darrell Wallace Jr. (1 point)

Final Stage: MAYHEM

Keselowski won the race off pit road and led the field to green in the Final Stage, but Denny Hamlin took the outside groove and passed the No. 2 car on the first lap. Unfortunately for the No. 11 team, they had a loose wheel and had to pit immediately from the lead, forfeiting the lead back to Keselowski.

The No. 2 battled with Kyle Busch for some laps before Larson shot through the pack to take the lead. Larson appeared to be building a lead but that was cut short when he made contact with Ryan Newman and went spinning. Larson didn't take much damage and only fell to sixth place.

Kyle Larson is the latest leader to fall victim to Ryan Newman in lapped traffic. Although this one appeared to be his fault. Typical move that Larson makes, but Newman just happened to be there this time. Didn't take much damage though. pic.twitter.com/u3RLiidz90 — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) April 16, 2018

After the caution, Kyle Busch took the lead and engaged in a battle with rival Keselowski to hold it. There was a solid run under green until Reed Sorenson hit the wall hard and brought out yet another yellow. Most of the field came into the pits for four tires and fuel, however Daniel Suarez stayed out and restarted from the lead. Kevin Harvick had to come back onto pit road after his stop for a loose wheel.

Keselowski immediately took the lead on the restart as Bubba Wallace followed into second place. Wallace made a run on Keselowski and took the lead briefly before forfeiting it to Busch. Just a few laps later, the caution came out for rain. Most of the leaders stayed out in fear that the race will be called while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano came into the pits, gambling with tires and fuel.

Busch led on the restart as Stenhouse and Logano charged through the field on fresh tires. Keselowski ran into some unexpected tires issues with less than 70 to go and fell a lap down. Bubba Wallace also went a lap down as well after falling back in the pack. In the meantime, Larson regained the lead from Busch.

Just as Larson built a five-second lead over the field and Busch was about to come into the pits with tire trouble, Keselowski lost his tire and hit the wall to bring out the caution. Larson emerged from pit road as the leader with Busch moving back up to second.

Larson, Busch and Stenhouse battled in the waning laps, racing side-by-side at times as they shuffled position. Busch got up on Larson's bumper with five to go and took the lead for good.