NASCAR at Bristol Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Larson, back Ryan Blaney in Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch, who has won the last two NASCAR at Bristol races and has a series-leading seven wins at the big-banked track, is the Vegas favorite at 3-1. Kyle Larson, who took second at the track in April, is at 4-1 NASCAR at Bristol odds, while Kevin Harvick is 5-1. No other driver has odds lower than 12-1 for NASCAR at Bristol 2018.



Before you make any NASCAR at Bristol picks for the big night race, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say. As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.



Roberts has nailed two of the last three race winners. Last week, he called for Harvick to dominate at Michigan, and he did just that for his seventh win of the season. Three weeks ago, he was all over Busch at Pocono, pointing to not only his 26 career starts at the track, but also his motivation to win after a late bump from Harvick the week before. Sure enough, Busch rallied from the 28th position for the checkered flag.



Those are just the latest examples in a string of winners picked by Roberts. Earlier this season, he was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts was very high on Clint Bowyer at the STP 500, a race in which he snapped his 190-race winless streak. And at the Food City 500, he said Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the win -- he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Larson for the checkered flag.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Now, he has analyzed the 2018 NASCAR Bristol Night Race from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's not picking Larson, noting the odds are too low despite his strong success at the track.



"He had a career-best second-place finish in the April race and led a race-high 200 laps. He's led 472 total laps in the last three Bristol races," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's desperate for a 2018 win and the low odds on Larson show the sportsbooks believe he's going to win soon. However, there are far better odds in this very tough 2018 NASCAR at Bristol field."



One driver Roberts is high on: Ryan Blaney, who is only getting 15-1 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race odds. He's calling for a top-five finish despite a mediocre track record at Bristol.



"He has a 24th average finish at Bristol in six starts, but in his first start there with a Penske Ford, he looked to be one of the best. He started fifth and within 17 laps had passed pole-sitter Kyle Busch," Roberts said. "He should be just as good this week. It's worth noting he has Bristol wins in the Xfinity (2014) and Truck Series (2015)."



But for the win, Roberts is banking on an underdog with double-digit odds who has showcased his skills at Bristol in the past. Vegas isn't giving him enough credit, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. Roberts also has a massive long shot in his top 5 that would pay off huge with a victory whom he says is "definitely worth a bet this week."



So who wins the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race? And which longshots should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.