NASCAR at Charlotte odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Coca-Cola 600

The lights will be shining brightly on NASCAR as the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 gets underway on Sunday evening from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR's top drivers will compete in a star-studded field, with the likes of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano among the big names chasing the checkered flag. Busch, who's recorded three victories already this season, enters Sunday night's race as the Vegas favorite at 3-1, followed closely by Harvick (9-2), Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Keselowski (7-1), Logano (8-1) and Chase Elliott (8-1) in the latest 2019 Coca-Cola 600 odds. Before locking in any 2019 Coca-Cola 600 picks of your own, you should listen to the NASCAR predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the beginning. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite being a long shot at 20-1 Coca-Cola 600 odds. Hamlin has had massive success at this track, finishing inside the top 10 in 14 of his last 16 starts at Charlotte. That stretch of impressive performances includes three straight top-five finishes. His familiarity with this track coupled with his confidence from past experiences make him a strong value at 20-1.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Coca-Cola 600 lineup. Elliott won at Talladega four weeks ago and has four top-five finishes on the season. However, he hasn't fared well at Charlotte in recent years. In fact, he's finished outside the top 30 in two of his last four starts at this venue.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coca-Cola 600? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coca-Cola 600, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Kyle Larson 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1