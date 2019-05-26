NASCAR at Charlotte odds, picks 2019: Model says Kyle Larson surprises at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR will be under the lights again at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday evening when the green flag drops at the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET. Joey Logano enters the 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte race as the leader in the Monster Energy Cup standings with 478 points. He's looking for his second checkered flag of the year, and the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 odds give him an 8-1 chance to get it. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch (3-1), Kevin Harvick (9-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) are all going off at 6-1 NASCAR at Charlotte odds or shorter. This year's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts an extremely talented field of drivers who have had success at this track, so before you make any 2019 Coca-Cola 600 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the beginning. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Larson, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 16-1 Coca-Cola 600 odds. Larson is fresh off an impressive victory at the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and he'll look to become just the eighth driver in history to win the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 in the same year.

The 26-year-old enters Sunday's race having put together back-to-back top 10 finishes at Dover and Kansas. Those strong performances have helped Larson shoot up the Monster Energy Cup standings, and he'll be looking to make up more ground by surging to the front of the pack at Charlotte, where he's had success. Prior to last week's All-Star Race victory, Larson had finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts at Charlotte. At 16-1 odds, Larson presents great value at the 2019 Coca-Cola 600.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Coca-Cola 600 lineup. Elliott won at Talladega four weeks ago and has four top-five finishes on the season. However, he hasn't fared well at Charlotte in recent years. In fact, he's finished outside the top 30 in two of his last four starts at this venue.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coca-Cola 600? And which long shots stun NASCAR?

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Kyle Larson 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1