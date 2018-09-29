NASCAR at Charlotte picks and playoff predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back A.J. Allmendinger in Bank of America Roval 400 road course

Charlotte Motor Speedway is being turned into a 17-turn road course for the next round of the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs. It all goes down Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the Bank of America Roval 400. In the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds, Kyle Busch, who won last week at Richmond, is the favorite at 3-1, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 5-1. Brad Keselowski, who took the opening playoff race in Las Vegas, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are all posted at 8-1.

With so much on the line and so many legitimate contenders in the field,

Roberts has nailed both races of the NASCAR playoffs so far. He called for Keselowski to win at Vegas two weeks ago at 12-1 odds. Last week at Richmond, he said Kyle Busch was due for his seventh win of the season, and Busch did just that, taking the checkered flag after starting from the 11th spot.

Recently, he said Harvick would dominate at Michigan, and he won with ease. Before that, he was all over Busch at Pocono, pointing to not only his 26 career starts at the track, but also his motivation to win after a late bump from Harvick the week before. The result: Busch rallied from 28th for the checkered flag.

Earlier this season, he was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.

At the Food City 500, Roberts said Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the win -- he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Larson for the checkered flag.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Now, he has analyzed the NASCAR at Charlotte road course from every possible angle and locked in his picks.

We can tell you he's not picking Busch, who leads all active drivers with four road course wins.

One of the 2018 Bank of America Roval 400 picks he's rolling with instead: A.J. Allmendinger, a 30-1 longshot.

"His only Cup Series win came at Watkins Glen in 2014," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's led laps in seven of the past 10 road course races. He makes up for having a junky car just because he's the best at getting in and out of the turns fastest. He'll make plenty of passes on better cars because of his skills."

For the win, Roberts is backing a driver in the thick of the playoff race to get back on track by winning the Bank of America Roval 400.

So who wins the 2018 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte?