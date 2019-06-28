NASCAR at Chicago 2019 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Chase Elliott in Camping World 400

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday for the 2019 Camping World 400. The green flag drops at the 1.5-mile track at 3 p.m. ET. It's a race that last year produced a whopping 24 lead changes, and with a new car package in the mix, spectators can expect another entertaining afternoon. Five drivers in the 2019 Camping World 400 lineup have won at Chicago before, and four of them have done so twice. Kyle Busch, who took last year's event and also won here in 2008, is the 2019 NASCAR at Chicago favorite at 3-1. Kevin Harvick, another two-time winner, is next on the board at 9-2 NASCAR at Chicago odds, followed by fellow track double-winners Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) and Brad Keselowski (8-1). Joey Logano, the NASCAR series points leader, is also 8-1. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Chicago predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 Camping World 400 picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 21 NASCAR races this year are already up $1,600. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

One shocker: Roberts wants no part of Busch, the top Vegas favorite at 3-1. In fact, Roberts says Busch barely cracks the top 10. That's because there's little value in picking a 3-1 car when he has yet to taste success on any of the 1.5-mile tracks so far.

"No wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season has me believing other drivers present better value, rather than suggesting Busch is due," Roberts told SportsLine. Busch is not worth the 3-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another surprise: Roberts is high on Chase Elliott, a long shot at 10-1 NASCAR odds. He's raced here only three times in the Cup series, but his results include a third place finish in 2016 as a rookie and second place in 2017. He also won an Xfinity race here in 2014.

But Roberts says there are additional reasons to back Elliott, including his success this year on similar tracks. "He's finished fourth in his last two starts on 1.5-mile tracks and led at least 43 laps in each, one of which was at Kansas, which has the most similar layout to Chicago," Roberts said.

