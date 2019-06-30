NASCAR at Chicago 2019 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Denny Hamlin in Camping World 400

The NASCAR Cup series features a speedway for the first time in three weeks at Sunday's 2019 Camping World 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET from Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, one week following a road course race in Sonoma and two weeks removed from the annual Father's Day break. With new engine packages in place, Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Chicago race promises plenty of excitement and features seven drivers at 10-1 or lower 2019 Camping World 400 odds. The latest from Vegas has Kyle Busch, the defending race champion, a two-time winner on the track and the series leader with four victories overall in 2019, as the 2019 NASCAR at Chicago favorite 3-1 favorite to repeat. He's followed on the board by Kevin Harvick (9-2), another two-time NASCAR at Chicago winner, albeit both victories came nearly 20 years ago in 2001 and 2002. With so many variables in play and plenty of past winners on the track, you'll want to see the latest 2019 NASCAR at Chicago predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 21 NASCAR races this year are already up $1,600. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

One shocker: Roberts wants no part of Busch, the top Vegas favorite at 3-1. In fact, Roberts says Busch barely cracks the top 10. That's because there's little value in picking a 3-1 car when he has yet to taste success on any of the 1.5-mile tracks so far.

"No wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season has me believing other drivers present better value, rather than suggesting Busch is due," Roberts told SportsLine. Busch is not worth the 3-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another surprise: Roberts is high on Denny Hamlin, a long shot at 18-1 NASCAR odds. Hamlin has finished in fifth place or better in five of his last seven starts at Chicagoland Speedway, including a win in 2015. He also drives for the Joe Gibbs Racing team, which certainly doesn't hurt.

"The last four Chicago winners were Joe Gibbs-engineered Toyotas. They've also won five of the last six there. And his two wins on the season give Joe Gibbs Racing 10 through 16 races," Roberts told SportsLine. "Don't be shocked if Hamlin competes at the Camping World 400." Hamlin enters NASCAR at Chicagoland 2019 hot as well, with a pair of top-10 finishes in his last three races. He won earlier this season at Texas after starting in sixth.

