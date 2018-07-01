NASCAR at Chicago odds, picks 2018: Advanced computer model reveals surprising predictions for Overton's 400

NASCAR at Chicago takes center stage this week. The 1.5-mile track plays host to the 2018 Overton's 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick, the runner-up the last two races at Michigan and Sonoma, is the favorite at 9-4 NASCAR at Chicago odds. Martin Truex Jr., who won this race last year, is second on the Overton's 400 odds board at 9-2 despite having to start from the back of the pack after failing inspection. Before you make your NASCAR at Chicago picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say.

The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.



The model has already made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, including nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Sonoma last week. It also had the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. Additionally, it nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona, just to name a few. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.



Now that the 2018 NASCAR at Chicago field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One surprising pick from the model for Sunday's Overton's 400: Denny Hamlin, going off at 12-1, makes a serious run at the NASCAR at Chicago title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hamlin has finished no better than 10th the last three races, but had three consecutive top-five finishes prior to that. He also has a strong history at Chicagoland Speedway. He finished fourth there last September and was sixth or better in his last four starts at this track, including a win in 2015. Also, in his last two races on 1.5-mile tracks overall, he has finished in the top five.



Another shocker: Harvick, who is getting major respect from Vegas as the odds-on favorite, falls short of winning it all at Chicago.



Harvick hasn't won at Chicagoland Speedway since 2002 and finished 20th or worse in two of his last three starts at this venue. There are better values to win it all in this loaded field.



The model also says three other drivers going off with NASCAR at Chicago odds of 15-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a deep sleeper. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.



So who wins the 2018 Overton's 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.



Kevin Harvick 9-4

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Kyle Busch 5-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1