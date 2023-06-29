75 years of NASCAR has taken the sport of stock car racing everywhere from the dirt tracks and short asphalt ovals of Appalachia to state of the art speedways in major markets. But never before had NASCAR brought its brand of racing directly to the people and raced on the streets of a major metropolis. That is, until now.

For the first time in series history, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on a street course with the inaugural running of the Grant Park 220 in Chicago. Set against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, this new 2.1-mile, 12-turn road course takes drivers through Grant Park and to the northern edge of Soldier Field by way of streets such as Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. While the course was first conceptualized and piloted through iRacing -- including in a 2021 sim race that many active Cup drivers competed in -- the challenge ahead presents one of the greatest unknowns that NASCAR has ever and perhaps will ever see.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago

Date: Sun, Jul. 2

Sun, Jul. 2 Location: Chicago Street Course -- Chicago, Illi.

Chicago Street Course -- Chicago, Illi. Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to watch

Last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, the overarching feeling among Cup Series drivers seemed to be that the Chicago Street race could be a battle of attrition due to the characteristics of the course. Competitors pointed directly to the tightness of the course and the fact that there is little runoff area combined with several blind corners, characteristics which could end up badly punishing mistakes and creating ample conditions for pileups.



Kyle Busch compared every corner of the track to the sharp turn one of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, a place that has proven to be calamity corner in the two years the Cup Series has raced there. Other drivers were hardly inclined to suggest otherwise.



"There are some places that are super narrow, and there are some places that actually are decent corners. Qualifying's gonna be super important, and trying to keep your car straight and keep the fenders on it, it's gonna be a challenging day for sure," Corey LaJoie said. "It's gonna be unlike any NASCAR race that anybody's ever seen, I think."



Preparation for the Chicago Street Course has centered around simulation, whether it be through iRacing's online motorsports simulation software or through the simulators that each OEM has developed.

Kyle Busch compared every corner of the track to the sharp turn one of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, a place that has proven to be calamity corner in the two years the Cup Series has raced there. Other drivers were hardly inclined to suggest otherwise. "There are some places that are super narrow, and there are some places that actually are decent corners. Qualifying's gonna be super important, and trying to keep your car straight and keep the fenders on it, it's gonna be a challenging day for sure," Corey LaJoie said. "It's gonna be unlike any NASCAR race that anybody's ever seen, I think." Preparation for the Chicago Street Course has centered around simulation, whether it be through iRacing's online motorsports simulation software or through the simulators that each OEM has developed. Discussion of the potential contenders at Chicago centers around which drivers both have the best road racing chops in NASCAR and which actually have some experience racing on street courses. AJ Allmendinger checks both of those boxes, and this race comes at a very opportune time for the driver of the No. 16.



Dating back to Kansas in May, Allmendinger has only one finish worse than 14th and is coming off of two top 10 finishes in a row at Sonoma and Nashville. The Dinger's hot streak has improved him to 19th in points and within striking distance of the playoff cut line at 24 points back -- which, of course, can be made a moot point if Allmendinger capitalizes on the opportunity at hand and gets a win.



Arguably the most comfortable driver in the field with street course racing, though, will be Shane van Gisbergen. The three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion will make his NASCAR debut in Trackhouse Racing's Project91 machine with plenty of transferable racing skills from the Supercars tour, which like NASCAR field cars that closely resemble their street legal counterparts. Joining van Gisbergen among road course ringers in the field is former F1 world champion Jenson Button, who returns for his second start after making his NASCAR debut earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas.



Jimmie Johnson, who gained some street racing experience over the past two seasons in IndyCar, had been scheduled to join them and make his fourth Cup start of the 2023 season. However, the seven-time Cup champion withdrew earlier this week due to a tragedy within his family

The realization of the Chicago Street Course comes a little over two years after it made its debut as a fantasy track created for a special event in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. While iRacing is its own discipline entirely and tends to reward drivers who spend gobs of time using the software, it's worth revisiting who performed well in that race.



The race was won handily by James Davison, a road racing specialist and avid sim racer who now competes in the GT World Challenge America. Coming home a distant second was another skilled road racer in Josh Bilicki, who was then followed by a combination of Cup regulars and iRacing standouts: Justin Haley finished third followed by Garrett Smithley, Martin Truex Jr., Timmy Hill, Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Quin Houff and Joey Logano.



Pick to win

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

AJ Allmendinger (+1000): It's difficult not to include Allmendinger among the contenders when NASCAR goes road course racing, and it's especially difficult now considering just how much more familiar Allmendinger is with street courses than many of his competitors. That combined with the uptick in performance that Allmendinger's team has seen since early May suggests that this race is coming along at exactly the right time for The Dinger and Kaulig Racing.

After winning last weekend's Xfinity race at Nashville, Allmendinger made mention of the gains that his team has made, which were immediately illustrated through a top 10 run in the Cup race the next day. If all goes well, that upward trajectory could easily mean Allmendinger onto the playoff grid with a victory.