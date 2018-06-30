NASCAR at Chicago Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Ryan Blaney, back Denny Hamlin in Overton's 400

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway for the Overton's 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It's the sixth race on a 1.5-mile track this season, so there's an air of familiarity for the drivers and teams. Martin Truex Jr. has won the last two races on this track, including last year's NASCAR Playoffs opener in September. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski won the two races before that. Kevin Harvick is the NASCAR at Chicago favorite at 9-4, with Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch at 7-2 and Kyle Larson at 7-1.



Before you lock in any Overton's 400 picks, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say. As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Earlier this season, Roberts was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts loved Clint Bowyer at the STP 500, a race in which he snapped a long winless streak. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag -- he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson for the checkered flag.



Now, Roberts has analyzed the 2018 NASCAR at Chicago odds and locked in his Overton's 400 picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.



One surprise: Roberts says Hamlin, listed at 12-1 Overton's 400 odds, makes a strong run at the checkered flag.



"He had top-five finishes in his last two races on 1.5-mile tracks," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has also been stellar at Chicagoland, finishing sixth or better in his last four starts there, including a 2015 win."



Another shocker: Ryan Blaney, listed at 15-1 for the sixth-lowest NASCAR odds, doesn't finish anywhere near the top 10.



Instead, Roberts is backing a driver with success at this track and in similar 1.5-mile races. Vegas isn't giving him enough credit, but Roberts is confidently backing him at his current price. He also has a monumental long shot in his top 10. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Overton's 400? And which monumental long shot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper.