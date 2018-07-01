NASCAR at Chicagoland LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Aric Almirola wins Stage 1 as Clint Bowyer struggles

One week after turning right (and left) on the road course at Sonoma, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Chicagoland Speedway. Conditions are hot, and drivers will be put to the test for the first July race at the track since 2010.

It has been a four-horse contest over the first 16 races of the season, with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer each taking multiple checkered flags. Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and Joey Logano have also secured spots in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Aric Almirola took home his first career green-and-white checkered in Stage 1, taking the lead after drivers shuffled through green flag pit stops. Kyle Larson finished the stage second followed by Truex, Kurt Busch and Harvick to round out the top five. Bowyer suffered multiple penalties on pit road during the first stage and went three laps down after leading early.

How to watch the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

Location: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

Stage 1: Trouble for Bowyer on pit road

Paul Menard started on the pole and immediately surrendered the lead to Penske-alliance teammate Ryan Blaney. As the No. 12 began leading comfortably, a determined Martin Truex Jr. began charging his way through the field after starting from the rear.

Around Lap 20, Clint Bowyer took the lead from Blaney as Truex cracked the top 15. Just a few laps later, Truex completed his run to the front by entering the top 10.

Truex got green flag pit stops going on Lap 37, one week after his team's strategy blew the field away at Sonoma. A couple laps later, Bowyer followed from the lead. Daniel Suarez's team got busted for crew members jumping over the wall too soon but the real penalty fell on Bowyer, who had to serve a pass-through penalty for speeding. Unfortunately for the No. 14 team, Bowyer sped while serving his penalty and had to serve another.

Back-to-back speeding penalties for @ClintBowyer!



After leading entering pit road, he now finds himself multiple laps down. Watch @NASCAR on @NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/WH8u0SbsMP pic.twitter.com/Z92s6RrEib — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2018

Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman stayed out longer than the field but eventually decided to pit with 20 to go, surrendering the lead to Aric Almirola. Kyle Larson moved into second while Truex ran third, but it was Almirola who drove on to take the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results