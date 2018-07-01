NASCAR at Chicagoland LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola win stages

One week after turning right (and left) on the road course at Sonoma, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Chicagoland Speedway. Conditions are hot, and drivers are being put to the test during the first July race at the track since 2010.

It has been a four-horse contest over the first 16 races of the season, with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer each taking multiple checkered flags. Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and Joey Logano have also secured spots in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Aric Almirola took home his first career green-and-white checkered in Stage 1, taking the lead after drivers shuffled through green flag pit stops. Kyle Larson finished the stage second followed by Truex, Kurt Busch and Harvick to round out the top five. Bowyer suffered multiple penalties on pit road during the first stage and went three laps down after leading early.

While the first batch of green flag stops proved cost-worthy for Bowyer, he bounced back in a big way in Stage 2. Bowyer stayed out while others pit and became the beneficiary of a debris caution that put him back on the lead lap. He finished the stage second after Harvick took the lead from Kurt Busch on the final lap.

How to watch the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

Location: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

Stage 1: Trouble for Bowyer on pit road

Paul Menard started on the pole and immediately surrendered the lead to Penske-alliance teammate Ryan Blaney. As the No. 12 began leading comfortably, a determined Martin Truex Jr. began charging his way through the field after starting from the rear.

Around Lap 20, Clint Bowyer took the lead from Blaney as Truex cracked the top 15. Just a few laps later, Truex completed his run to the front by entering the top 10.

Truex got green flag pit stops going on Lap 37, one week after his team's strategy blew the field away at Sonoma. A couple laps later, Bowyer followed from the lead. Daniel Suarez's team got busted for crew members jumping over the wall too soon but the real penalty fell on Bowyer, who had to serve a pass-through penalty for speeding. Unfortunately for the No. 14 team, Bowyer sped while serving his penalty and had to serve another.

Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman stayed out longer than the field but eventually decided to pit with 20 to go, surrendering the lead to Aric Almirola. Kyle Larson moved into second while Truex ran third, but it was Almirola who drove on to take the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Aric Almirola (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Larson (9 points) Martin Truex Jr. (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Kevin Harvick (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Ryan Blaney (4 points) Joey Logano (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 2: Stewart-Haas Racing remains dominant

Almirola took the green flag to start Stage 2 and was immediately tested by his teammate Harvick. Despite a strong run from the No. 4, Almirola was able to hold him off early and pace the field.

Larson fell out of the top 10 after losing power on pit road between stages, but that didn't last long. The No. 42 easily worked his way back into the top group early in Stage 2. Kyle Busch on the other hand, couldn't get much going and complained that his car was "plowing" throughout the race.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Truex got green flag pit stops going with 40 to go in the Stage as Almirola continued to lead Harvick. A few laps later, Harvick came down pit road a lap before Almirola and that proved to be the difference. As Almirola pulled back onto the track, he saw Harvick shoot in front of him for the lead.

Just before Harvick could begin building a lead, NASCAR threw the caution flag for debris. It was a big break for Bowyer, who stayed out in hopes of a caution and got back on the lead lap when the yellow flew.

Blaney took two tires as opposed to four on the stop and got out to a bit of a lead on the restart. The two tires proved not to be enough as Blaney surrendered the lead to Almirola. After leading a few laps, Almirola was forced to come down pit road with reports of a loose wheel that put Kurt Busch into the top spot.

Busch continued to lead as Harvick breathed down his neck towards the end of the stage. Almirola fell off the lead lap but put himself in position for the free pass while Bowyer recovered from earlier mishaps and worked his way back into the top 10.

Harvick finally made the pass on Almirola on the last lap of the stage to earn his series-leading ninth green-and-white checkered flag of the season.

THIS is what #NASCAR had in mind when they instituted stage racing. Look at this battle between teammates Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick at the end of Stage 2. Harvick brings home his series-leading ninth green-and-white checkered flag of the year. pic.twitter.com/2kh3PZOrMG — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) July 1, 2018

Stage 2 results