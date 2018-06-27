NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway: Times, picks, qualifying info, TV schedule, live stream for Dale Jr's broadcast debut

One week after turning right (and left) on the road course at Sonoma, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Chicagoland Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to fly at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday as 15-time Most Popular Driver Award winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to make his professional broadcasting debut.

Dale Jr. has made some offseason appearances during the Super Bowl, Olympics and Stanley Cup Final, but will officially make his way to the broadcast booth this weekend as NASCAR coverage shifts from FOX to NBC.

On the track, it has been a four-horse contest over the first 16 races of the season, with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer each taking multiple checkered flags. Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and Joey Logano have also secured spots in the NASCAR Playoffs. We'll get to some more drivers looking to clinch their place later in the story.

How to watch the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

Location: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (qualifying set for June 30th at 7p ET on NBCSN)

Length: 267 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

TV: NBCSN

Perfect timing for Truex

Martin Truex Jr. moved up in our NASCAR Power Rankings after winning at Sonoma last weekend and has a strong shot to do so again this week. The No. 78 driver has won the past two races at Chicagoland and has proven to be a dominant force there over the past few years.

In the last three races, Truex has led a remarkable 148 laps in addition to the two wins. Only him and Harvick have won consecutive races at the track.

If Truex can get it done for a third-straight time at Chicagoland and a second-straight race overall, he will join Busch and Harvick as drivers with four wins on the season. At this point in the season last year, Truex only had two victories. He went on to add six more throughout the regular season and the playoffs en route to his first career championship.

Is this the week Elliott gets it done?

Chase Elliott was another major mover in our Power Rankings this week after a strong fourth-place showing at Sonoma. This week could very well be the one that he finally secures his first checkered flag.

Elliott only has two career starts at Chicagoland, but he has finished second and third. Even though his second-place finish last year was deemed encumbered for a Reddit-discovered "modification of components to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle" that's no reason to sleep on the No. 9. Elliott won at Chicagoland in the Xfinity Series back in 2014 as well.

Johnson looks to break winless streak in historic fashion

We haven't spent much time this season talking about seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who is still in hot pursuit of a record eighth title. While Kyle Busch has won at every track on the NASCAR schedule (until the Roval in the playoffs), Johnson has yet to conquer three tracks. Chicagoland is one of them.

Johnson has finished second three times at the track in 2004, 2008 and 2012. In 2016, Johnson finished 12th, but showed promise by leading 118 laps after starting on the pole. If he were to win on Sunday, Johnson would tie Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip with 84 wins. Technically speaking, if you factor in titles as tiebreakers, a win would make Johnson fourth all-time in terms of wins behind Jeff Gordon (93), David Pearson (105) and Richard Petty (200).

The No. 48 team has some momentum to be proud of entering Sunday after finishing 11th at Sonoma. Johnson has four finishes of 11th of better in his past six races and hopes to improve on that this weekend.

Our pick: Martin Truex Jr.

While the temptation to pick Elliott was strong, we may hold off on that choice until next week at the more-unpredictable Daytona. We've succeeded this season in playing the hot hand, correctly picking Busch and Harvick while they were streaking.

We're going to do the same with Truex, who has simply figured it out. Cole Pearn's decision to keep the No. 78 out on the track and split pit stops at Sonoma proves to us that Truex's team is back and hungry for a second-straight title. While we do believe Elliott and others will get to Victory Lane eventually, Truex is simply too hot right now to stay away from.