NASCAR at Darlington 2018 odds, picks: Proven model locks in surprising predictions for Bojangles' Southern 500

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET with the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. This is the second-to-last NASCAR race before the playoffs, so there's a lot on the line. Kevin Harvick is the favorite at 5-2 in the latest 2018 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's followed closely by Kyle Busch (7-2), Martin Truex Jr. (7-2), Denny Hamlin (6-1) and Kyle Larson (6-1). Before you lock in any 2018 NASCAR at Darlington picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure has to say.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

It's made some huge calls in NASCAR this year, including correctly projecting recent wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan earlier this month and was high on 20-1 long shot winner Kurt Busch last week at Bristol. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we'll give away for NASCAR at Darlington 2018: Joey Logano, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

He's coming off a top-five finish at Bristol and had top-fives in two of his last three runs at Darlington. He's a strong value at 25-1 you should be all over this weekend.

Another shocker: Kevin Harvick, the favorite at 5-2, is completely shut out of the top three.

He has just one career win (2014) at Darlington and a career average finish of 15th place in 21 events. There are far better values available in this loaded NASCAR at Darlington field.

The model is also targeting a monster underdog with odds longer than 40-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this longshot could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500? And which longshot stuns NASCAR at Darlington?



Kevin Harvick 5-2

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Erik Jones 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1