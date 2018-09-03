NASCAR at Darlington LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Kyle Larson sweeps the stages

Just two weeks remain before the NASCAR Playoffs begin as the Cup Series is in action at Darlington for some old-school style racing. While fans will have their eyes on various tributes to drivers and schemes of the past, drivers will be locked in on the playoffs.

Twelve drivers -- Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson -- have all clinched a spot between wins and merit, leaving just four spots remaining in the Round of 16.

Larson swept the stages in dominant fashion after clinching his spot last week on merit. With the green-and-white checkered flags, Larson added two valuable playoff points.

How to watch the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington Raceway

Date: Sunday, September 2nd

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 500 miles/376 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 376

TV: NBCSN

Stage 1: Larson shows off speed

The race was delayed just over an hour for lightning in the area, but kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. ET with Denny Hamlin taking the green flag in his throwback No. 11. Hamlin led the first 11 laps before forfeiting the lead to fellow front-row starter Kyle Larson.

Alex Bowman suffered a flat tire 28 laps in and was forced to pit, losing multiple laps in the process. Bowman entered Sunday's race on the playoff bubble, needing a win to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

A flat tire is why #NASCARPlayoffs contender Alex Bowman is a lap down at @TooToughToTame.



Still plenty of time for the No. 88 team to rebound. #Southern500 pic.twitter.com/jSP2XANhoT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 2, 2018

Scheduled stops began halfway through Stage 1 with Hamlin coming down alongside Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and a bevy of other drivers. Larson followed from the lead on the following lap. Within the blink of an eye, Larson recycled back to the lead ahead of Truex and Erik Jones.

Jimmie Johnson had worked his way into the top 15 after stops, but caught a loose wheel and came down pit road to fix it. Normally, at a track like Darlington, a loose wheel wouldn't be a major setback if suffered early on, but unfortunately for Johnson, he also suffered a commitment line violation and had to serve a pass-through penalty on the following lap. After the penalty, Johnson emerged three laps down.

As Johnson attempted to work his way into contention from the back, upfront Larson continued to dominate, driving on to win Stage 1 without a challenge.

Stage 1 results

Kyle Larson (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Erik Jones (9 points) Martin Truex Jr. (8 points) Joey Logano (7 points) Brad Keselowski (6 points) Kevin Harvick (5 points) Denny Hamlin (4 points) Kyle Busch (3 points) Kurt Busch (2 points) Chase Elliott (1 point)

Stage 2: Barely a challenge for Larson

Jones was penalized during mid-stage pit stops for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart Stage 2 from the rear of the field. While the No. 20 fell back, Larson led the field to green ahead of Joey Logano and Truex.

Joey Gase brought out the first natural caution of the day 28 laps into the stage as he went spinning along the frontstretch. Gase climbed out of his car as his day came to an end. Prior to the accident, he was running eight laps down in the No. 23.

Caution is out after a hard hit to the inside wall for @JoeyGaseRacing.#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/HNvzQi2bYL — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2018

Larson spun the tires on his restart and forfeited the lead to Truex with Harvick on his tail. As those two battled for the lead, Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer came down pit road after reports of a loose wheel.

Truex and Harvick raced each other hard, adding some wear to their tires before Larson reclaimed the lead with a little over 40 to go in the stage. Shortly after, Logano hit pit road under green, just ahead of scheduled stops. In the meantime, Jones recovered from his mid-stage penalty and worked his way back into the top five.

Two laps after Logano's trip to pit road, the rest of the field made their way down for fuel, tires and adjustments. Unfortunately for Truex -- like Jones earlier -- he suffered an uncontrolled tire penalty and had to serve a pass through under green.

Larson decided to stay out under green in favor of stage points at the end and his gamble paid off. The No. 42 easily finished Stage 2 first more than 15 seconds ahead of second place.