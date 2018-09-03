NASCAR at Darlington LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Kyle Larson wins Stage 1
Follow along for live updates from The Lady in Black
Just two weeks remain before the NASCAR Playoffs begin as the Cup Series is in action at Darlington for some old-school style racing. While fans will have their eyes on various tributes to drivers and schemes of the past, drivers will be locked in on the playoffs.
Twelve drivers -- Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson -- have all clinched a spot between wins and merit, leaving just four spots remaining in the Round of 16.
Larson won Stage 1, grabbing a valuable playoff point one week after clinching his spot on merit. Jones finished the stage second followed by Truex, Logano and Keselowski.
How to watch the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
Location: Darlington Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 2nd
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Length: 500 miles/376 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 376
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
CBS Sports is live blogging all the action at Too Tough To Tame. Follow along with our live blog for highlights, analysis and much more.
Stage 1:
The race was delayed just over an hour for lightning in the area, but kicked off shortly after 7 p.m. ET with Denny Hamlin taking the green flag in his throwback No. 11. Hamlin led the first 11 laps before forfeiting the lead to fellow front-row starter Kyle Larson.
Alex Bowman suffered a flat tire 28 laps in and was forced to pit, losing multiple laps in the process. Bowman entered Sunday's race on the playoff bubble, needing a win to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
Scheduled stops began halfway through Stage 1 with Hamlin coming down alongside Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and a bevy of other drivers. Larson followed from the lead on the following lap. Within the blink of an eye, Larson recycled back to the lead ahead of Truex and Erik Jones.
Jimmie Johnson had worked his way into the top 15 after stops, but caught a loose wheel and came down pit road to fix it. Normally, at a track like Darlington, a loose wheel wouldn't be a major setback if suffered early on, but unfortunately for Johnson, he also suffered a commitment line violation and had to serve a pass-through penalty on the following lap. After the penalty, Johnson emerged three laps down.
As Johnson attempted to work his way into contention from the back, upfront Larson continued to dominate, driving on to win Stage 1 without a challenge.
Stage 1 results
- Kyle Larson (10 points plus 1 playoff point)
- Erik Jones (9 points)
- Martin Truex Jr. (8 points)
- Joey Logano (7 points)
- Brad Keselowski (6 points)
- Kevin Harvick (5 points)
- Denny Hamlin (4 points)
- Kyle Busch (3 points)
- Kurt Busch (2 points)
- Chase Elliott (1 point)
