Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.906 (170.124 MPH) in the final round to earn his first pole of the 2024 season and the seventh overall of his Cup career.

In the spirit of throwback weekend, Reddick made a quick change before qualifying that may have been worth an extra few tenths: Reddick shaved his beard and left only a mustache, keeping things in line with the 1982 Tim Richmond throwback paint scheme adorning his No. 45 Toyota. "It certainly helped, that's for sure," Reddick joked afterwards.

Saturday saw the return of Erik Jones to the driver's seat of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota after having missed the past two races due to a back injury suffered at Talladega. Jones, a two-time Darlington winner, qualified 30th.

