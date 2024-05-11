Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.906 (170.124 MPH) in the final round to earn his first pole of the 2024 season and the seventh overall of his Cup career.
In the spirit of throwback weekend, Reddick made a quick change before qualifying that may have been worth an extra few tenths: Reddick shaved his beard and left only a mustache, keeping things in line with the 1982 Tim Richmond throwback paint scheme adorning his No. 45 Toyota. "It certainly helped, that's for sure," Reddick joked afterwards.
The mustache definitely helped. 😏 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/c6nYvg9Kkv— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 11, 2024
Saturday saw the return of Erik Jones to the driver's seat of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota after having missed the past two races due to a back injury suffered at Talladega. Jones, a two-time Darlington winner, qualified 30th.
Goodyear 400 starting lineup
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #24 - William Byron
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #71 - Zane Smith (R)
- #51 - Justin Haley
- #31 - Daniel Hemric
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #16 - Derek Kraus
- #4 - Josh Berry (R)
- #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #10 - Noah Gragson