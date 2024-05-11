gettyimages-2152481527.jpg
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.906 (170.124 MPH) in the final round to earn his first pole of the 2024 season and the seventh overall of his Cup career.

In the spirit of throwback weekend, Reddick made a quick change before qualifying that may have been worth an extra few tenths: Reddick shaved his beard and left only a mustache, keeping things in line with the 1982 Tim Richmond throwback paint scheme adorning his No. 45 Toyota. "It certainly helped, that's for sure," Reddick joked afterwards.

Saturday saw the return of Erik Jones to the driver's seat of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota after having missed the past two races due to a back injury suffered at Talladega. Jones, a two-time Darlington winner, qualified 30th.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  28. #51 - Justin Haley
  29. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #9 - Chase Elliott
  32. #16 - Derek Kraus
  33. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  34. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #10 - Noah Gragson