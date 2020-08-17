Chase Elliott won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona road course on Sunday. It's his second race win of the season, eighth of his career and third-straight road course victory.

The sport's most popular driver had a 10-second lead with 10 laps to go, but was challenged with a late caution after Kyle Busch, who had gone to the garage earlier in the race, spun out. Elliott had to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin on the restart, but was up for the challenge.

"It was just a matter of when that caution was gonna come out," Elliott said in post-race media availability. "In my head I had already accepted that long before it came out."

Elliott also won Stage 1, which brought his playoff point total on the day to six. Elliott now has the fourth most playoff points in the Cup Series behind Kevin Harvick (35), Denny Hamlin (30) and Brad Keselowski (21). Playoff points carry over from round to round once the postseason begins in September, and provide less pressure for drivers to win those races.

"You can't put a price point on the six points we earned today for the playoffs," Elliott noted after the win. "That to me is the biggest piece to the puzzle as far as the championship goes."

Hamlin, finished 2nd in the race, but took home a playoff point by winning Stage 2. The No. 11 driver has five wins on the season, one shy of Kevin Harvick, who has the series lead with six.

"I wasn't quite clean enough the last few laps, but I definitely gave myself a chance," Hamlin said after the race with regards to trying to pass Elliott. "Those last couple corners, I felt like I did as much as I could to get to him and tried to do it the right way."

Martin Truex Jr. finished the race third for a fifth consecutive week. He was the co-favorite with Elliott at William Hill Sportsbook going into the race.

The race had a 31-minute lightning delay in the Final Stage, which Elliott and Truex noted was actually a huge relief for the drivers. At one point during the delay, Elliott asked for a bag of ice and cup of water while Jimmie Johnson wore a cooling shirt to keep his body temperature down. JJ Yeley climbed out of his No. 27 moments before the red flag and fell down on the pavement. He was taken to the medical center and released after treatment.

Also during pace laps, Ryan Newman came on the radio to thank track officials for taking care of him back in February after his fiery last-lap crash at the Daytona 500. Sunday was Newman's first trip back to the scene of the incident.

NASCAR heads to Dover International Speedway next weekend for a double-header. There will be races in both the Cup and Xfinity Series on both Saturday and Sunday.