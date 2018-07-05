NASCAR at Daytona odds, picks 2018: Advanced computer model reveals surprising predictions for Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday for the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7 p.m. ET. This restrictor-plate event on the 2.5-mile track at Daytona International Speedway is an annual Fourth of July weekend tradition. Brad Keselowski is the favorite at 8-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds, but it's a wide-open field with seven drivers going off at 10-1 or shorter odds. Before you make your 2018 NASCAR at Daytona picks in a competitive race like Saturday's, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say.

The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings. McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has already made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, including nailing the past two winners -- Kyle Busch at Chicago last week and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma the week before. It has nailed eight of the top 10 finishers in back-to-back weeks.

It also predicted the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. Additionally, it nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at the Daytona 500, just to name a few. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.

Now that the Daytona field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One surprising pick from the model for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400: Kyle Busch, who isn't a top-five contender according to Vegas with 12-1 odds, finishes inside the top five and makes a strong run at the title.

Busch has five wins on the season, but hasn't run nearly as well with restrictor plates, leading to longer odds for the 2018 NASCAR at Daytona race. However, he has found success at Daytona with a 2008 win and three other runner-up performances. He's a value pick you should be all over.

Another shocker: Joey Logano, who is getting the second-best odds from Vegas at 8-1, is shut out of the top three.

He has an average finish of 16th at this track and owns just one career Daytona win. There are better values to win it all in this loaded field.

The model also says two other drivers going off with 2018 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 18-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a deep sleeper. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Brad Keselowski 13-2

Joey Logano 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 15-1

Aric Almirola 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1