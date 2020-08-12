The 2020 Go Bowling 235 on Sunday was originally scheduled to be held at Watkins Glen, but government restrictions forced the NASCAR Cup Series to make a change. Now, racing fans are in store for a historic race at the Daytona International Speedway road course on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. This marks the first ever NASCAR race on Daytona's road course, and the 3.57-mile, 14-turn track will be an even bigger challenge because there won't be any practice or qualifying.

Chase Elliott is a proven road course specialist with two wins at Watkins Glen and a win at the Charlotte's road course in his career. He's one of the 4-1 favorites in the 2020 Go Bowling 235 odds from William Hill. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. has four road-course wins during his career and is also listed at 4-1 in the NASCAR at Daytona odds for Sunday. Before locking in any 2020 Go Bowling 235 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Daytona road race on Sunday, Aug. 16 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Go Bowling 235 predictions

The model is high on Clint Bowyer, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 41-year-old enters Sunday at 12th in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

He'll be hungry to get back to the front after leading 43 laps but finishing in 14th place at Michigan on Sunday. Bowyer had a NASCAR Cup Series win at a road course at Sonoma back in 2012 and owns a dozen top-five finishes in 30 career road course starts on the top circuit.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., a Vegas co-favorite at 4-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top three. The veteran has run pretty well historically at road courses, with four wins and 15 top-10 finishes in 30 NASCAR Cup Series starts on those tracks.

However, three of those four wins came at Sonoma Raceway. His 14th and seventh-place finishes in the first two runs at the Charlotte Roval show that it might take some time for Truex to adjust to a new venue.

How to make 2020 Go Bowling 235 picks

2020 NASCAR at Daytona odds (via William Hill)

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Chase Elliott 4-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Alex Bowman 45-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Matt Kenseth 200-1

Tyler Reddick 250-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Brendan Gaughan 300-1

Daniel Suarez 500-1

Austin Dillon 500-1

Bubba Wallace 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Ryan Preece 2000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 2000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Gray Gaulding 5000-1