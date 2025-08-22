The conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place on Saturday at the same spot the season began -- Daytona International Speedway. The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race before the Cup Series Playoffs, with Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski among the drivers still searching for their first wins of the year. William Byron won the Daytona 500 to open the year and has already clinched the Cup Series regular season, but he's still just fifth on the 2025 NASCAR at Daytona odds board for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2025.

Byron is at +1200, trailing Joey Logano (+1000), Austin Cindric (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Chase Elliott (+1100). Reddick is a +2000 NASCAR longshot at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2025 to collect not only his first win of the year, but also his first Daytona victory. The green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET for Saturday's race which will take place over 160 laps. Before entering any 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150), Sonoma (+125) and Watkins Glen (+135).

All told, the model has nailed nine winners this year and a whopping 27 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions

For Saturday's 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the model is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's a longshot at +1800 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Daytona odds. In his 10th season as a full-time Cup Series driver, Buescher sits 11th in the standings, putting him in position to achieve just the second top-10 season finish of his career. His previous Daytona success should help with that goal as he won this very race two years ago. He overtook Kevin Harvick for the lead on the penultimate lap, and that's part of a string of impressive races for Buescher at Daytona International Speedway.

The native Texan has top 10s in four of his last five NASCAR Daytona starts, including earlier this year in the Daytona 500. Also, Buescher won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona in 2022, which was an exhibition event run prior to The Great American Race. Buescher needs a victory to clinch a playoff spot, so that extra incentive makes him one to back with NASCAR Daytona bets.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for this weekend: Brad Keselowski finishes top 5 for a +145 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Daytona NASCAR prop bets. The veteran had a dreadful star to the year with zero top 10s across his first dozen races, but he's reversed course since then. He's notched eight top 10s over his last 13 starts, including in four of his last five races. He also has four top 5s over that span and had arguably his best race of the season earlier this month in Iowa. The 2012 Cup Series champion won both stages, had the fastest lap and finished in third place at Iowa Speedway.

Keselowski is among a dozen or so drivers in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 field who count themselves as past Daytona winners, courtesy of him winning this race in 2016. More recently, he was runner-up to teammate Buescher at this event in 2023, as RFK Racing finished 1-2. So, he clearly has the backing of a team that knows how to navigate this track, and that was one of four top 5s Keselowski's achieved at Daytona in his career. One also shouldn't discount the experience he brings to this circuit as just three active drivers have made more starts than Keselowski's 32 at Daytona.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Daytona picks

2025 NASCAR Daytona odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

