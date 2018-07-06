NASCAR at Daytona times, starting lineup, TV, live stream, picks: Chase Elliott wins pole for Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night under the lights. Green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:30 p.m. ET as drivers look to catch up with The Big Three of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and last week's winner Kyle Busch.

Harvick, Truex, and Busch have combined for 13 out of the 17 race wins this season. Clint Bowyer has two while Joey Logano and Austin Dillon each have one. Of course Dillon's win came in February when he opened the season by taking Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 to Victory Lane in the Daytona 500. Others will hope to recreate that magic on NASCAR's biggest stage this weekend.

Luckily, for the field, the last eight July races at Daytona have seen different winners. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took his first career checkered flag last season, while Brad Keselowski did it in 2016. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race in 2015, Aric Almirola in 2014, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in 2013, Tony Stewart in 2012, David Ragan in 2011 and Harvick in 2010.

If you thought last week's battle between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson was exciting, just wait until Saturday night. Daytona has a knack for producing close finishes, with the past six overall being determined by a margin of victory of less than half a second. Dillon only edged out Bubba Wallace by .26 seconds in February while Stenhouse took down Bowyer by a margin of .213 seconds last July.

We have much more on the big race throughout this article, including drivers to watch, TV information and who we think will take the checkered flag.

How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 7th

Time: 7:30pm ET (qualifying pushed to Friday at 5:30p ET on NBCSN due to inclement weather)

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Chase Elliott Alex Bowman Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson Kevin Harvick Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Newman Michael McDowell Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Brendan Gaughan Denny Hamlin William Byron Ty Dillon Trevor Bayne David Ragan Bubba Wallace Kurt Busch AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher Aric Almirola Jamie McMurray Kasey Kahne Erik Jones Paul Menard Matt DiBenedetto Daniel Suarez Ross Chastain Jeffrey Earnhardt DJ Kennington Joey Gase Landon Cassill Corey LaJoie Ray Black Jr. JJ Yeley

Superspeedway Stenhouse

Let's start of with the defending race winner. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. only has two career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and both have come at restrictor-plate tracks. In addition to those wins at Daytona and Talladega, six of Stenhouse's 13 career top-five finishes have come on superspeedways.

At Daytona alone, Stenhouse has a win, two top fives and three top 10-finishes. 2018 hasn't been his best year, placing in the top 10 only once in his past eight races. Stenhouse didn't do much in the 500, finishing 29th after starting ninth, however he did pull out a fourth-place finish in the first duel.

Regardless, any time NASCAR heads to a superspeedway, Stenhouse is immediately marked down as a threat to win. Vegas knows it too. The No. 17 driver isn't the favorite, but has strong odds at 14/1 ahead of drivers like Larson, Truex and Johnson to name a few.

Vegas co-favorite still winless this season

Team Penske has the best odds to win this weekend with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano each coming in at 7/1. Logano has already clinched his spot in the playoffs while Keselowski is still chasing his first checkered flag in 2018.

Keselowski won this race back in 2016 and is no stranger to restrictor-plate courses. Keselowski officially opened the NASCAR season winning The Clash, however that was just a warm-up for the regular season. He did however win at Talladega in the playoffs last year before eventually making it to the Championship 4, so his skillset on these tracks aren't in question.

The No. 2 driver has been extremely consistent all season, with his most recent top-10 finish coming last week at Chicagoland. He's finished in the top 10 in 10 of the 17 races this year and has led a total of 275 laps. Keselowski enters Saturday night at seventh in the regular season standings and could shoot up that list with his first checkered flag in 2018.

Repeat performances hard to come by

Bad news for Keselowski fans: No active driver has repeated at Daytona in July. However, that doesn't mean things can't change. Among those who have won at Daytona in July include Johnson (2013), David Ragan (2011), Harvick (2010), Kyle Busch (2008) and Jamie McMurray (2007).

David Pearson, the second winningest driver in NASCAR history, has the most checkered flags at Daytona in July. The NASCAR legend posted five wins in the summer over the course of his career. Daytona is definitely a place for firsts though, with Almirola and Ragan each securing their first career checkered flags in this race respectively.

Our pick: Chase Elliott

We're suckers for storylines and Daytona has a knack for producing them. Dillon's win in February was one for the record books and Wallace's emotion following a second-place finish was something unlike we've ever seen before. It'd only be fitting that NASCAR's future Most Popular Driver get his first career win at the sport's most famous track. Elliott may have suffered a sprained ankle this week, but he told us that he's good to go. He most certainly showed that winning the pole on Friday night.

Full disclosure: We picked Elliott to win the Daytona 500 and it didn't work out too well for us. However, we've refrained from picking him recently with this particular race in mind. Wrecks have prevented him from ever finishing higher than 14th but after three poles and multiple top-five starts we know Elliott has what it takes to win at this track.

Vegas even likes him more than Stenhouse, Truex, Larson, Johnson, McMurray and many others despite never making a trip to Victory Lane. The Camaros have looked good, and Elliott's team has been putting forward stronger cars each week. We don't expect them to stop that trend this time around.