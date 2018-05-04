NASCAR at Dover 2018 odds, picks: Model loving Denny Hamlin in AAA 400 Drive for Autism

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on at 2 p.m. ET Sunday with the AAA 400 Drive For Autism at Dover International Speedway. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 3-1, followed closely by Kyle Larson at 9-2 and Kevin Harvick at 5-1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model was all over the GEICO 500 at Talladega last week, calling top-five finishes for both Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.

Now that the field for NASCAR at Dover is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

We can tell you the model says Jimmie Johnson, a top-five Vegas favorite at 7-1, barely cracks the top 10.

Johnson has a strong career record at Dover that includes 23 top-10 finishes and 11 wins at this track. However, he has just one win in his last five events at this track and two finishes outside the top 20 during that span.

There are much better values than the 7-1 odds Johnson is getting this week.

Another shocker: Denny Hamlin, who is getting the seventh-best Vegas odds at 15-1, makes a strong run at the checkered flag.

Hamlin has finished in the top 10 in over one-third of his career races at Dover and is two weeks removed from a top-three finish at Richmond. He's a driver you should be all over on Sunday.

The model also says two other drivers going off at 25-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these long shots could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 AAA 400 Drive For Autism at Dover? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that was all over the GEICO 500 last week.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Jimmie Johnson 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Clint Bowyer 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1