NASCAR at Dover LIVE updates, results: Kevin Harvick sweeps the stages

One week after Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Talladega, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Dover for a 400-lap marathon. With Logano's spot in the playoffs clinched, only 11 spots remain as drivers look to join former champions Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as well as Clint Bowyer and Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon in the Round of 16.

Harvick started on the pole after Kyle Larson was sent to the rear for failing pre-race inspection three times. The No. 4 went on to win Stage 1 for his fifth green-and-white checkered this season. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez and Kurt Busch to round out the top five.

It was the same song and dance for Harvick in Stage 2, taking the lead from Keselowski early and driving on unchallenged for his sixth stage win of the year. This time it was Keselowski finishing the stage second followed by Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

Stage 1: Harvick capitalizes on fuel window

Kevin Harvick started from the pole after Kyle Larson failed pre-race inspection three times and had to move to the rear. Harvick led the first two laps before Michael McDowell went spinning and brought out the first caution of the day.

Caution on lap 4 for Michael McDowell! pic.twitter.com/s0892PXoaB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2018

The second caution of the day came out just a few laps later as Corey LaJoie saw his engine blow up. Unfortunately for the No. 72 team it was the third time in the past four races and the second time this weekend that they suffered engine issues.

Larson and Alex Bowman chose to stay out and flip track position under yellow and restarted from the front of the field. Bowman led the way for 26 laps before forfeiting the top spot to Brad Keselowski who had fresher tires.

Keselowski was challenged by Martin Truex Jr. for the lead, and while he took the top spot for moments he was not credited with a lap led. The No. 78 driver eventually had to bring his car down pit road for fuel towards the end of the stage as Keselowski continued to pace the field. Larson came down for fuel as well, but suffered an uncontrolled tire penalty and had to revisit pit road under green.

Harvick passed the fuel-saving Keselowski for the lead with 12 laps to go in Stage 1. A few moments later, Paul Menard brought his No. 21 to the garage after pitting for a flat tire. Harvick went on to win the stage.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Daniel Suarez (7 points) Kurt Busch (6 points) Chase Elliott (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Jimmie Johnson (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Ryan Blaney (1 point)

Stage 2: Harvick dominates again

Harvick won the race off pit road but his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch along with rookie William Byron were penalized for uncontrolled tires. Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin had to restart from the rear for pitting with less than two laps to go in Stage 1.

It was a fairly clean start to the stage before Derrike Cope went spinning on 33 laps in to bring out the caution. Brad Keselowski won the race off pit road, moving Harvick to second place. As Keselowski held the lead on the restart, Newman brought his car into the garage with a broken wheel stud. Newman was able to get the car back onto the track after replacing the part.

Keselowski ran most of the stage in the lead before Harvick took the top spot with 40 laps remaining. The No. 4 then went on to build that lead to over three seconds and cruise to another stage victory. 14 cars finished Stage 2 on the lead lap, with William Byron narrowly edging out Erik Jones for the free pass.

Stage 2 results:

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Brad Keselowski (9 points) Kyle Busch (8 points) Jimmie Johnson (7 points) Clint Bowyer (6 points) Daniel Suarez (5 points) Martin Truex Jr. (4 points) Ryan Blaney (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Joey Logano (1 point)

How to watch the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)