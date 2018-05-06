NASCAR at Dover odds and picks 2018: Model loving Denny Hamlin in AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Dover International Speedway hosts the AAA 400 Drive For Autism on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 3-1, the same as where he opened, and Kevin Harvick is right behind at 7-2 after opening at 5-1. Kyle Larson, who won the NASCAR at Dover pole, is listed at 6-1. Five drivers are getting better than 10-1 NASCAR at Dover odds.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model was all over the GEICO 500 at Talladega last week, calling top-five finishes for both Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.

Now that the field for NASCAR at Dover is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

We can tell you the model says Chase Elliott, one of the favorites at 10-1, doesn't sniff the top 10.

Elliott is coming off top-three finishes at Talladega and Richmond, but before that had cracked the top 10 in just two of his previous six races. Those included wrecks in Las Vegas and Bristol that led to finishes outside the top 25.

Recent history doesn't favor Elliott, either. He will start sixth in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism. Each time he has started outside the top five this season, he has ended up no better than 10th.

There are much better values than the 10-1 odds Elliott is getting this week.

Another shocker: Denny Hamlin, who is listed at 20-1, makes a strong run at the checkered flag.

Hamlin has finished in the top 10 in over one-third of his career races at Dover and is two weeks removed from a top-three finish at Richmond. He's a driver you should be all over on Sunday.

The model also says three other drivers going off at 30-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a monumental underdog. Anyone who bets on these long shots could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 AAA 400 Drive For Autism at Dover? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that was all over the GEICO 500 last week.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 7-2

Kyle Larson 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Jimmie Johnson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Clint Bowyer 15-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1