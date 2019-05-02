NASCAR at Dover odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Gander RV 400

The 2019 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET when the green flag drops on the 2019 Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway, also known as the Monster Mile. This mile-long oval will play host to the top drivers as they look to pick up points at NASCAR at Dover before the All-Star break. Kyle Busch has three wins this season and has finished in the top 10 in every single race, and he enters this event as the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Gander RV 400 odds, followed closely by Kevin Harvick (4-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Joey Logano (8-1). With just those five drivers receiving single-digit 2019 NASCAR at Dover odds, there are plenty of intriguing long shots in the Gander RV 400 field. So before locking in any 2019 Gander RV 400 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Dover International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Gander RV 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Dover 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1. Hamlin has become a regular in the top 10 at Dover in recent years, recording four top-10 finishes since 2015.

He had his best career run at Dover in the fall race last year, surging to a second-place finish. He's still looking for that elusive first victory at this track, but recent results indicate that he'll be able to climb the 2019 Gander RV 400 leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention to the very end.

One of the shocking 2019 Gander RV 400 picks from the model: Joey Logano, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, barely cracks the top five. Logano finished outside the top five in this event last year and has been 10th or worse in six of his last eight events at Dover. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Dover lineup.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2019 Gander RV 400 odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Gander RV 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Dover odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Gander RV 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Austin Dillon 80-1