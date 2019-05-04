NASCAR at Dover odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at Gander RV 400

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the 2019 Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway. The 2019 Gander RV 400 odds have Kyle Busch listed as the 3-1 favorite as he comes into this race with three wins on the season and three top-two finishes at Dover since 2015. He's followed by Kevin Harvick (4-1) and a trio of drivers, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, at 8-1 NASCAR at Dover odds. Chase Ellliott (12-1), last week's winner at Talladega, and Clint Bowyer (12-1), who finished second at this event last year, are among the other top contenders. Before finalizing any 2019 Gander RV 400 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR at Dover predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Dover International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Gander RV 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Dover 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Dover odds. Busch had just one top-10 finish at Dover between 2012 and 2017, but he's surged into the top five in his last two events at this track, including a fifth-place finish in this race last year.

Busch is ranked eighth in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Standings with 323 points thanks to some strong runs this year, including a second-place finish at Bristol last month as well as top-five finishes at Atlanta and Las Vegas. He has a great chance to climb the 2019 Gander RV 400 leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention at the very end.

One of the shocking 2019 Gander RV 400 picks from the model: Joey Logano, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, barely cracks the top five. Logano finished outside the top five in this event last year and has been 10th or worse in six of his last eight events at Dover. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Dover lineup.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Austin Dillon 80-1