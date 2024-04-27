After a thrilling finish at Talladega last week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2024 Wurth 400 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 400 laps around the 1.03-mile concrete oval. Dover first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 1969 and Jimmie Johnson holds the all-time record for wins at "The Monster Mile" with 11. Martin Truex Jr. is now a four-time winner at Dover after winning this race a year ago and is 6-1 in the 2024 Wurth 400 odds.

Points leader Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the 2024 NASCAR at Dover odds, followed by Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain all at 15-2. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Wurth 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Wurth 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Dover leaderboard.

Top 2024 Wurth 400 predictions

For the 2024 Wurth 400, the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Dover odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After making the postseason five years in a row and piling up seven NASCAR Cup Series wins in the process, Bowman missed the playoffs in 2023, but he's rebounded in 2024.

Bowman has five top-10 finishes and four top-fives over the first 10 races of the year, including a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500. He's coming off a fifth-place finish in Talladega that moved him up to 10th in the NASCAR standings and he's been strong historically at Dover. Bowman has finished top-five at Dover in five of his last six starts there, including a win in 2021.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex, Jr., who is second in the standings and listed as one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Dover NASCAR starting lineup. He won last year's race and he's been to victory lane at "The Monster Mile" four times now in his career.

However, despite racing effectively for points all season, he hasn't managed a victory yet and he's finished outside the top 10 in each of his last three races. He also failed to crack the top 10 in 2021 and 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway and the model sees him struggling to live up to his billing as second favorite. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Dover picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2024 NASCAR at Dover odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Wurth 400 2024, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 NASCAR at Dover odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 NASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 18 winners, including three already this year.

2024 Wurth 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Dover picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Josh Berry 45-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 90-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Corey Heim 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

AJ Allmendinger 250-1

Corey Lajoie 250-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1