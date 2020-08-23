For the final time on the 2020 NASCAR schedule, the top circuit will go back-to-back in a single weekend, this time at Dover International Speedway. Sunday's 2020 Drydene 311 will get underway at 4 p.m. ET. It will also run at 311 laps, just like Saturday's race, and serves as the penultimate event of the regular season before the playoffs begin on Sept. 6 at Darlington. Denny Hamlin won Saturday's race.

The latest 2020 Drydene 311 odds from William Hill list Hamlin as the 5-2 favorite to repeat. Other top 2020 NASCAR at Dover contenders, according to oddsmakers, include Kevin Harvick (14-5), Martin Truex Jr. (14-5), Kyle Busch (6-1) and Chase Elliott (17-2), who's finished in the top 10 in his last five races. Before locking in any 2020 Drydene 311 picks for Sunday, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Dover predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Then last week at the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Dover race on Sunday, Aug. 23, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Drydene 311 predictions for Sunday

The model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Dover 2020 odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Keselowski is drawing slightly longer NASCAR odds on Sunday because of his inconsistency. He has three victories and 18 top-10 finishes this season, but he's also finished 13th or worse in two of his last three races.

While it's been tough for NASCAR bettors to figure out what to expect from him on a weekly basis, Keselowski has been strong at Dover International Speedway in his career. In fact, he has one victory and nine career top-10 finishes at Dover, which includes a ninth-place finish in Saturday's race. That level of track success, combined with his double-digit odds, make him one of the drivers you should be all over in your 2020 NASCAR at Dover bets.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, the top Vegas favorite at 5-2, barely cracks the top three. Hamlin has six victories after winning Saturday's race at Dover International Speedway, his first career victory at Dover. However, Hamlin will begin from the 20th position in Sunday's 2020 Drydene 311 starting grid, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win back-to-back races at Dover.

In fact, Hamlin has 14 finishes of 15th or worse at Dover International Speedway in his career. There are far better values this week in a loaded 2020 Drydene 311 starting lineup.

2020 NASCAR at Dover odds (via William Hill)

Denny Hamlin 5-2

Kevin Harvick 14-5

Martin Truex Jr. 14-5

Kyle Busch 6-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Alex Bowman 75-1

William Byron 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Matt Kenseth 300-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1500-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Ryan Pearce 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1