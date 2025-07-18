The 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will take place on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway and the race will also serve as the semifinals of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a head-to-head tournament where the highest finisher advances. There are also only six races remaining until the start of the 2025 NASCAR playoffs, so time is running out to earn one of the 16 postseason spots and the drama is escalating. Denny Hamlin has already secured a berth with three wins this season but he's still the +500 favorite in the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds and he's followed closely by Kyle Larson (+550) in the NASCAR at Dover odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).

Top 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

Coming off a ninth-place finish at Sonoma last week, Logano is 11th in the NASCAR standings but he's assured a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs thanks to a win and there being three other winners well behind him on points. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was in a similarly fringy position last season but managed to earn his way into the postseason and then continually snuck through each round on his way to winning the title.

He's never won before at Dover, but he does have five top-five finishes and 15 top 10s in 28 career Cup starts at "The Monster Mile," so he's run well there generally. The win in Fort Worth looks like the turning point of Logano's season after a rough start and the model is predicting that he puts together another strong run on Sunday and is an inherent value at this price.

Reddick doesn't have a win yet this season but he is still fourth in the NASCAR standings and has built up a 146-point cushion to qualify for the postseason on points. However, four more first-time winners this season could still knock him out of playoff position and he has additional incentive this week thanks to the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Reddick is a semifinalist and he'll go head-to-head with Ty Gibbs on Sunday for a spot in the finals and a shot at a $1 million cash prize.

The 29-year-old has been top-six in each of his last three races and he's been dialing in at Dover Motor Speedway since joining 23XI Racing in 2023. He finished seventh at Dover that season and then finished 11th last season, and he looks primed to contend for a victory this year given the circumstances. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Dover picks

2025 NASCAR Dover odds, drivers, lineup

