NASCAR at Dover results, standings: Kevin Harvick wins series-leading fourth race

Kevin Harvick won his series-leading fourth race of the season at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. Harvick led the most overall laps and built a huge lead over Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer en route to his second win at the Monster Mile.

The win was the 41st of Harvick's Cup career, breaking his tie with Mark Martin and leaving just 17 drivers in NASCAR history with more wins at the top level. Richard Petty is the all-time leader with 200 followed by David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93). Eleven-time Dover winner and seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson is sixth with 83 trips to Victory Lane.

Harvick started on the pole after Kyle Larson was sent to the rear for failing pre-race inspection three times. The No. 4 went on to win Stage 1 for his fifth green-and-white checkered this season. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez and Kurt Busch to round out the top five.

It was the same song and dance for Harvick in Stage 2, taking the lead from Keselowski early and driving on unchallenged for his sixth stage win of the year. This time it was Keselowski finishing the stage second followed by Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

NASCAR at Dover results

Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Daniel Suarez Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Kyle Larson Aric Almirola Chase Elliott Joey Logano William Byron Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jamie McMurray Kasey Kahne Erik Jones Trevor Bayne Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger Michael McDowell Alex Bowman Ty Dillon Darrell Wallace Jr. Austin Dillon David Ragan Ross Chastain Matt DiBenedetto Gray Gaulding Landon Cassill Reed Sorenson Ryan Newman Paul Menard Kyle Busch Cody Ware Derrike Cope Corey LaJoie

Unofficial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

BOLD - indicates driver has clinched a spot in the playoffs

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Kyle Busch 18 466 LEADER 3 2. Joey Logano 22 444 -22 1 3. Kevin Harvick 4 426 -40 4 4. Clint Bowyer 14 380 -86 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 365 -101 0 6. Kurt Busch 41 358 -108 0 7. Ryan Blaney 12 346 -120 0 8. Denny Hamlin 11 344 -122 0 9. Martin Truex Jr. 78 340 -126 1 10. Kyle Larson 42 307 -159 0 11. Aric Almirola 10 304 -162 0 12. Jimmie Johnson 48 268 -198 0 13. Erik Jones 20 253 -213 0 14. Alex Bowman 88 252 -214 0 15. Chase Elliott 9 241 -225 0 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 239 -227 0 17. Daniel Suarez 19 234 -232 0 18. William Byron

24 225 -241 0 19. Austin Dillon 3 221 -245 1

Stage 1: Harvick capitalizes on fuel window

Kevin Harvick started from the pole after Kyle Larson failed pre-race inspection three times and had to move to the rear. Harvick led the first two laps before Michael McDowell went spinning and brought out the first caution of the day.

Caution on lap 4 for Michael McDowell! pic.twitter.com/s0892PXoaB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2018

The second caution of the day came out just a few laps later as Corey LaJoie saw his engine blow up. Unfortunately for the No. 72 team it was the third time in the past four races and the second time this weekend that they suffered engine issues.

Larson and Alex Bowman chose to stay out and flip track position under yellow and restarted from the front of the field. Bowman led the way for 26 laps before forfeiting the top spot to Brad Keselowski, who had fresher tires.

Keselowski was challenged by Martin Truex Jr. for the lead, and while he took the top spot for moments he was not credited with a lap led. The No. 78 driver eventually had to bring his car down pit road for fuel towards the end of the stage as Keselowski continued to pace the field. Larson came down for fuel as well, but suffered an uncontrolled tire penalty and had to revisit pit road under green.

Harvick passed the fuel-saving Keselowski for the lead with 12 laps to go in Stage 1. A few moments later, Paul Menard brought his No. 21 to the garage after pitting for a flat tire. Harvick went on to win the stage.

Stage 1 results:

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Daniel Suarez (7 points) Kurt Busch (6 points) Chase Elliott (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Jimmie Johnson (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Ryan Blaney (1 point)

Stage 2: Harvick dominates again

Harvick won the race off pit road but his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch along with rookie William Byron were penalized for uncontrolled tires. Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin had to restart from the rear for pitting with less than two laps to go in Stage 1.

It was a fairly clean start to the stage before Derrike Cope went spinning on 33 laps in to bring out the caution. Brad Keselowski won the race off pit road, moving Harvick to second place. As Keselowski held the lead on the restart, Newman brought his car into the garage with a broken wheel stud. Newman was able to get the car back onto the track after replacing the part.

Keselowski ran most of the stage in the lead before Harvick took the top spot with 40 laps remaining. The No. 4 then went on to build that lead to over three seconds and cruise to another stage victory. 14 cars finished Stage 2 on the lead lap, with William Byron narrowly edging out Erik Jones for the free pass.

Stage 2 results:

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Brad Keselowski (9 points) Kyle Busch (8 points) Jimmie Johnson (7 points) Clint Bowyer (6 points) Daniel Suarez (5 points) Martin Truex Jr. (4 points) Ryan Blaney (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Joey Logano (1 point)

Final Stage: Money in the bank for Harvick

Harvick restarted the stage from the lead after winning the race off pit road. Moments later, Cody Ware went spinning and brought out the caution. It was a rough weekend for Ware, who also hit the wall hard during practice.

Kyle Busch had battled vibration issues all day and they finally caught up to him in the Final Stage when his drive shaft literally broke off the car, ending his day. Busch had ran in the top five most of the day and was going for his fourth career win at the Monster Mile.

"Something broke."



Trouble for Kyle Busch in Dover. He's headed to the garage. Caution is out. pic.twitter.com/JsbSeRK56Y — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2018

While the caution was bad for Busch, it was very much needed for Kyle Larson who earned the free pass and got back on the lead lap. Larson had been as many as three laps down over the course of the race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. restarted from the lead but gave it up to Clint Bowyer a few laps later. Bowyer continued to lead as his teammate Harvick moved up to second before the caution came out for rain in the area. The flag was eventually flipped from yellow to red, delaying the race under rainy conditions.

After nearly an hour delay, engines re-fired and cars began rolling back out onto the track. Bowyer won the race off pit road under yellow as Joey Logano had to come down twice after suspicion of a loose wheel. Bowyer restarted from the lead but quickly forfeited the lead to Harvick.

Harvick then continued to do what Harvick does, lead laps and win the race.

