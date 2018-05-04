NASCAR at Dover starting lineup, TV schedule, live stream, time: Kyle Larson wins pole

One week after Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Talladega, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover for a 400-lap marathon. With Logano's spot in the playoffs clinched, only 11 spots remain as drivers look to join former champions Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as well as Clint Bowyer and Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon in the Round of 16.

CBS Sports will be live blogging Sunday's action at the Monster Mile as seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson looks to add to his record 11 wins at the track. Below you will find everything you need to know for the big race.

AAA 400 Drive for Autism qualifying results

Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chase Elliott Daniel Suarez Brad Keselowski Kurt Busch Denny Hamlin Erik Jones Clint Bowyer Aric Almirola Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Chris Buescher William Byron Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Paul Menard Ryan Newman Trevor Bayne Jamie McMurray Matt DiBenedetto Kasey Kahne Darrell Wallace Jr. Austin Dillon AJ Allmendinger Michael McDowell Ty Dillon Ross Chastain David Ragan Landon Cassill Reed Sorenson Gray Gaulding Derrike Cope Cody Ware Corey LaJoie

How to watch the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Master of the Monster Mile

Can Jimmie Johnson end his winless drought on Sunday? USA TODAY Sports

The lock of the century -- well at least the past two decades -- Jimmie Johnson will be looking to extend his track record to 12 career wins at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. No one is better than Johnson at the Monster Mile statistically. Johnson's 11 wins, 118 driver rating, 3,105 laps led and 1,369 fastest laps run is impressive to say the least. If you combine all the wins of every other driver in the field on Sunday, they have just one more than the No. 48 driver.

If Johnson is able to secure that 12th win on Sunday, the seven-time Cup Series champion will not only secure his spot in the playoffs, but it'd also tie him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison on the all-time wins list with 84. He's got a good shot, having taken home the checkered flag last June.

Reigning champ returns home

The New Jersey native returns to his 'home track' this weekend USA TODAY Sports

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is headed back home on Sunday to try and secure his third career win at the Monster Mile. The New Jersey native is known for being an ace on 1.5-mile tracks but has proven success one the mile oval as well.

Dover is one of three venues where Truex has multiple career wins with the others being Charlotte and Chicago. Truex owns three Busch Pole awards and has finished in the top 11 in his last eight races there. A little home cooking will most definitely be refreshing for Truex who has wrecked out of three of his last four races.

All in the family at Dover

USA TODAY Sports

That's right, we're talking about the Busch brothers. Between Kurt and Kyle, the two have combined for four career wins at the Monster Mile with Kyle securing his third there last October. Rowdy is coming off a 13th-place finish at Talladega after winning the three previous races but he's hoping to make it a nice four out of five this weekend.

Kyle Busch has 12 top-five finishes at the track. The only driver with more, of course, is Johnson who has 17. Something to look out for however is that Busch has six DNFs at the track, which is alarming given his win total.

As for Kurt Busch, he's entering Sunday's race coming off a runner-up finish at Talladega last week. The older Busch has been solid all season long, and sits fifth in the Cup Series standings. Not to mention he has a career win at Dover as well. His last top five at the Monster Mile came in 2016.