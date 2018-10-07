NASCAR at Dover Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back Clint Bowyer in Gander Outdoors 400

The field has been trimmed to 12 drivers in the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs, as the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway, the fourth race of the postseason, gets underway at 2 p.m. ET. The latest 2018 NASCAR at Dover odds have Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, the top two drivers in the NASCAR Playoffs standings, as 3-1 co-favorites, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 4-1 and Kyle Larson at 7-1. Busch and Harvick have won the last two regular-season races at Dover.

Roberts has nailed two races of the NASCAR playoffs so far. He called for Keselowski to win at Vegas three weeks ago at 12-1 odds. Two weeks ago at Richmond, he said Busch was due for his seventh win of the season, and Busch did just that, taking the checkered flag after starting from the 11th spot. Roberts picked Truex last week at Charlotte, who was in line to win before Jimmie Johnson wiped him out on the final lap.

Recently, he said Harvick would dominate at Michigan, and he won with ease. Before that, he was all over Busch at Pocono, pointing to not only his 26 career starts at the track, but also his motivation to win after a late bump from Harvick the week before. The result: Busch rallied from 28th for the checkered flag.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

We can tell you he's not going with Truex, who has finished fourth of better in the last four NASCAR at Dover stops, including a win in 2016.

Instead, one of the 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 picks he likes to finish close to the front: Clint Bowyer, who is posted at 18-1 NASCAR at Dover odds and finished second in the May race at this track.

"He was leading with 67 laps to go before being passed by Stewart Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick," Roberts told SportsLine. "Bowyer made 47 passes on the day."

