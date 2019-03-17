NASCAR at Fontana odds, picks 2019: Model says Aric Almirola surprises at Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. will host race No. 5 of the NASCAR schedule on Sunday, the 2019 Auto Club 400. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET for what should be an action-packed event at the two-mile, D-shaped oval. A new aerodynamic package meant to put a premium on drafting and passing at tracks from 1.2 to just over two miles has made for nail-biting action so far, but the latest 2019 Auto Club 400 odds still value recent performance and track history. That's why Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are co-favorites at 9-2, with Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson just behind them at 6-1. There are plenty of question marks given the new car packages, so before you make any 2019 Auto Club 400 picks or set your NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to consult the NASCAR at Fontana projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top contender and nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500 last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Auto Club Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 NASCAR at Fontana race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 Auto Club 400, we can tell you the model is high on Aric Almirola, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 NASCAR at Fontana odds.

Almirola's season is off to a strong start with three top-10 finishes in the first four races, including a fourth-place run at Phoenix last week. Almirola won the pole in Atlanta and finished in the top 10 in both races so far with the new aerodynamics package, so his Stewart Haas Racing Ford is set up for success at Auto Club Speedway.

The 34-year-old veteran had a 12th-place finish in Fontana last season after starting all the way back in 27th, his first driving for Stewart Haas, and he'll look to build off the improvement he showed during that trip. This year, Almirola starts in third, so he'll be up front from the start. And don't forget that he finished in the top 10 in his final three starts last season.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, last week's winner in Phoenix and the top Vegas favorite at Fontana, falls short of winning it all this week.

Busch has run extremely well at Auto Club Speedway historically, with 14 top-10 finishes in 20 career starts and wins in 2005, '13 and '14. However, Toyotas have had trouble keeping up with the Fords at the tracks that have employed the new aerodynamics package. Even though Busch is driving well right now, he might not have the speed to deal with the pack of Fords on Sunday, especially at the high premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers total with 2019 Auto Club 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Auto Club 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at Fontana odds below and then visit SportsLine here to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Auto Club 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1