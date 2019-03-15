NASCAR at Fontana odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Auto Club 400

The NASCAR schedule kicks into high gear Sunday with the 2019 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and the action should be intense with new rules for aerodynamics meant to create an emphasis on drafting and passing on ovals of more than 1.2 miles. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the co-favorites at 9-2 in the latest 2019 Auto Club 400 odds. Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano fall in just behind them with 6-1 odds. Before you make any 2019 Auto Club 400 picks, be sure to see the top NASCAR at Fontana predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top contender and nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500 last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Auto Club Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 NASCAR at Fontana race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 Auto Club 400, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1 NASCAR at Fontana odds.

Bowyer has eight career top-10 finishes at Fontana in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and has been particularly hot lately, with a third-place run in 2017 and an 11th-place finish last season. Bowyer drives a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and his car had a clear edge with the new aerodynamics package at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Bowyer should have the setup to run hot this weekend and comes with plenty of value.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, last week's winner in Phoenix and the top Vegas favorite at Fontana, falls short of winning it all this week.

Busch has run extremely well at Auto Club Speedway historically, with 14 top-10 finishes in 20 career starts and wins in 2005, '13 and '14. However, Toyotas have had trouble keeping up with the Fords at the tracks that have employed the new aerodynamics package. Even though Busch is driving well right now, he might not have the speed to deal with the pack of Fords on Sunday, especially at the high premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers total with 2019 Auto Club 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Auto Club 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at Fontana odds below and then visit SportsLine here to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Auto Club 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1