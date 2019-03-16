NASCAR at Fontana odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Auto Club 400

The second half of NASCAR's two-week West Coast swing gets underway on Sunday with the 2019 Auto Club 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series is just a few races into the 2019 season, but four drivers are standing out already, with Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin well ahead of the pack. However, a talented field, including pole-sitter Austin Dillon, will be in hot pursuit of the checkered flag. Busch and Harvick are the 9-2 co-favorites in the latest 2019 Auto Club 400 odds, while Logano is going off at 6-1. And despite starting from the pole, Dillon is still at 20-1 NASCAR at Fontana odds. Before entering any 2019 Auto Club picks of your own this weekend, see the NASCAR at Fontana predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top contender and nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500 last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Auto Club Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 NASCAR at Fontana race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 Auto Club 400, we can tell you the model is high on Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 18-1 NASCAR at Fontana odds.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 and currently sits fourth in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup standings with 165 points, just 12 off first place. Oddsmakers aren't listing him as a top-five contender, however, because the two-mile track at Fontana is a significantly different challenge than the restrictor-plate win he recorded at Daytona.

Still, Hamlin has had plenty of success at Auto Club Speedway, including three career wins. He's finished in the top six in all but one of the last seven years and has led at least one lap in seven straight starts at this track. He's a value pick you can make with confidence on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, last week's winner in Phoenix and the top Vegas favorite at Fontana, falls short of winning it all this week.

Busch has run extremely well at Auto Club Speedway historically, with 14 top-10 finishes in 20 career starts and wins in 2005, '13 and '14. However, Toyotas have had trouble keeping up with the Fords at the tracks that have employed the new aerodynamics package. Even though Busch is driving well right now, he might not have the speed to deal with the pack of Fords on Sunday, especially at the high premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers total with 2019 Auto Club 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Auto Club 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR?

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1