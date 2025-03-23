After ripping the wall at the top of the racetrack all day and summoning speed when it mattered most, Kyle Larson passed Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman coming to five laps to go to pick up his first win of the 2025 season in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Larson's victory is the 30th of his NASCAR Cup Series career, and he has now become the third winningest driver in the history of Hendrick Motorsports.

After scraping the wall repeatedly while running his line at the top of the racetrack while also dealing with left side damage from a pit road collision, Larson's car came to life over the final 20 laps as he surged from fourth all the way to second by the time the race reached 10 laps to go. Bowman attempted to match Larson's line in order to stall his advance, but he would end up stepping over the line coming with five laps to go as he got into the wall and scrubbed off considerable speed coming to five laps to go -- giving Larson the chance he needed to take the lead for good.

"Just kind of had to keep plugging away at what I know and what's good for me," Larson told Fox Sports. "Just proud of myself, proud of the team, just a lot of gritty, hard work there today between damage on pit road, qualifying bad, bad restarts, all that stuff. Just super pumped -- one of the coolest wins I think of my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I've had here, the heartbreak yesterday, and to just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good."

Larson's victory marks his first Cup win at Homestead after a series of missed opportunities, and it also caps off a nearly perfect weekend if not for one blemish. After winning the Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, Larson dominated Saturday's Xfinity Series race -- leading 132 laps and lapping all but the top five cars -- until a late caution set up a restart where Larson's car failed to launch after being hit from behind by Sam Mayer. Larson wound up fourth, costing him the opportunity to become just the second driver in history to sweep all three races in one weekend, something accomplished only by Kyle Busch at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.

With his victory, Kyle Larson becomes the third winningest driver in the history of Hendrick Motorsports, with his 24 career wins in Hendrick cars behind only NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (93) and Jimmie Johnson (83) in team history.

Bowman would end up finishing second to Larson, followed by Bubba Wallace -- who led 56 laps including much of the last 100 -- Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin. Rounding out the top 10 were Chris Buescher, A.J. Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece and Justin Haley.

Notably absent from the top 10 was Ryan Blaney, who had the dominant car of the first half of the race and paced the field for a race-high 124 laps. Blaney's race came to an abrupt end with 60 laps to go when his engine blew up while running third. Meanwhile, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano -- Blaney's teammate at Team Penske -- continues to be shut out of the top 10, as he was involved in a pit road accident with both Larson and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry that led to him and Berry spinning out near the exit of pit road. Logano recovered to finish 14th, but he continues to build on the longest start to the season without a top-10 finish for a reigning champion in history.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 results