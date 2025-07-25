The first-ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge champion will be crowned at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sunday's race at 2 p.m. ET is the fifth and final race of the inaugural in-season challenge, with the victor being awarded $1 million. NASCAR at Indianapolis 2025 will also shape the Cup Series standings, in which Chase Elliott currently sits atop. However, it is Denny Hamlin who is coming off his season-leading fourth victory and who is the +440 favorite in the latest Brickyard 400 2025 odds.

Kyle Larson won this race last year and is at +550 according to the 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Larson overtook Ryan Blaney in overtime of last year's race, with Blaney coming in at +700 and Elliott listed at +1000. The two drivers battling for the in-season challenge crown in Ty Gibbs (+1900) and Ty Dillon (+50000) are both NASCAR longshots. Before entering any 2025 Brickyard 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).

All told, the model has nailed eight winners this year and a whopping 26 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Brickyard 400 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Brickyard 400, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at +2700 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds.

Logano's experience at this track can't be discounted as just two active drivers have more Brickyard starts than his 13. He was involved in a crash with Jimmie Johnson at last year's race, resulting in neither finishing, but prior to that, Logano always found himself in contention for the checkered flag. Over his 10 prior Brickyard starts, seven of them resulted in top 10 finishes, with the lone outlier being when he placed 13th in 2018.

He led for double-digit laps in half of those starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with one stage victory and a pair of runners-up in the main races. Logano also has the backing of a team that knows its way around The Brickyard as multiple Penske drivers have achieved top 10s at each of the last three runnings of this race. With Logano also having top 15s in each of his last three starts this season, he's in a great position to outperform his long Brickyard 400 odds.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Christopher Bell finishes top five for a +160 payout.

After three straight top-5 finishes in the Cup Series standings, Bell is knocking on that door again in 2025 as he sits in sixth place entering Sunday's race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway could help Bell improve upon his standing as it's a 2.5-mile track and Bell has dominated on these intermediate circuits. His 8.6 average finish on 2.5-mile intermediate tracks since 2022 is the second-best in the sport, and that includes finishing fourth at last year's Brickyard 400.

Despite starting 18th in that race, Bell found his way to the front of the pack and led for multiple laps. He held his own in his only other Brickyard start, placing 12th in 2020. Pocono Raceway is the other 2.5-mile intermediate track on the Cup Series, and Bell has placed among the top dozen in three of his last four starts there. This season, Bell's eight top 5s trail just two other drivers, while his average finish (12.6) and three victories trail just one other driver. See which other drivers to back and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Brickyard picks

2025 NASCAR Brickyard odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin +440

Kyle Larson +550

Ryan Blaney +700

Tyler Reddick +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

William Byron +1000

Christopher Bell +1200

Chris Buescher +1200

Chase Briscoe +1300

Ty Gibbs +1900

Brad Keselowski +2100

Joey Logano +2700

Carson Hocevar +2900

Bubba Wallace +3100

Alex Bowman +3200

Ross Chastain +3200

Kyle Busch +4000

Josh Berry +5000

Austin Cindric +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +7500

Ryan Preece +7500

Erik Jones +7500

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +18000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000

Austin Dillon +24000

Michael McDowell +28000

Jesse Love +28000

Cole Custer +28000

Noah Gragson +28000

Zane Smith +28000

Shane Van Gisbergen +34000

Justin Haley +36000

Todd Gilliland +38000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Katherine Legge +50000