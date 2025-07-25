NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions, odds: 2025 Brickyard 400 picks from model that called 26 winners
The first-ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge champion will be crowned at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sunday's race at 2 p.m. ET is the fifth and final race of the inaugural in-season challenge, with the victor being awarded $1 million. NASCAR at Indianapolis 2025 will also shape the Cup Series standings, in which Chase Elliott currently sits atop. However, it is Denny Hamlin who is coming off his season-leading fourth victory and who is the +440 favorite in the latest Brickyard 400 2025 odds.
Kyle Larson won this race last year and is at +550 according to the 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Larson overtook Ryan Blaney in overtime of last year's race, with Blaney coming in at +700 and Elliott listed at +1000. The two drivers battling for the in-season challenge crown in Ty Gibbs (+1900) and Ty Dillon (+50000) are both NASCAR longshots. Before entering any 2025 Brickyard 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.
Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.
McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).
Top 2025 Brickyard 400 predictions
For Sunday's 2025 Brickyard 400, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at +2700 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds from FanDuel. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Logano's experience at this track can't be discounted as just two active drivers have more Brickyard starts than his 13. He was involved in a crash with Jimmie Johnson at last year's race, resulting in neither finishing, but prior to that, Logano always found himself in contention for the checkered flag. Over his 10 prior Brickyard starts, seven of them resulted in top 10 finishes, with the lone outlier being when he placed 13th in 2018.
He led for double-digit laps in half of those starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with one stage victory and a pair of runners-up in the main races. Logano also has the backing of a team that knows its way around The Brickyard as multiple Penske drivers have achieved top 10s at each of the last three runnings of this race. With Logano also having top 15s in each of his last three starts this season, he's in a great position to outperform his long Brickyard 400 odds. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly at Fanduel if your $5 bet wins.
The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Christopher Bell finishes top five for a +160 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Brickyard NASCAR prop bets at DraftKings.
After three straight top-5 finishes in the Cup Series standings, Bell is knocking on that door again in 2025 as he sits in sixth place entering Sunday's race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway could help Bell improve upon his standing as it's a 2.5-mile track and Bell has dominated on these intermediate circuits. His 8.6 average finish on 2.5-mile intermediate tracks since 2022 is the second-best in the sport, and that includes finishing fourth at last year's Brickyard 400.
Despite starting 18th in that race, Bell found his way to the front of the pack and led for multiple laps. He held his own in his only other Brickyard start, placing 12th in 2020. Pocono Raceway is the other 2.5-mile intermediate track on the Cup Series, and Bell has placed among the top dozen in three of his last four starts there. This season, Bell's eight top 5s trail just two other drivers, while his average finish (12.6) and three victories trail just one other driver. See which other drivers to back and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.
How to make 2025 NASCAR at Brickyard picks
2025 NASCAR Brickyard odds, drivers, lineup
(odds subject to change)
Denny Hamlin +440
Kyle Larson +550
Ryan Blaney +700
Tyler Reddick +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
William Byron +1000
Christopher Bell +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Chase Briscoe +1300
Ty Gibbs +1900
Brad Keselowski +2100
Joey Logano +2700
Carson Hocevar +2900
Bubba Wallace +3100
Alex Bowman +3200
Ross Chastain +3200
Kyle Busch +4000
Josh Berry +5000
Austin Cindric +6000
John Hunter Nemechek +7500
Ryan Preece +7500
Erik Jones +7500
Daniel Suarez +10000
AJ Allmendinger +18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000
Austin Dillon +24000
Michael McDowell +28000
Jesse Love +28000
Cole Custer +28000
Noah Gragson +28000
Zane Smith +28000
Shane Van Gisbergen +34000
Justin Haley +36000
Todd Gilliland +38000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Riley Herbst +50000
Katherine Legge +50000