The first-ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge champion will be crowned at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sunday's race, which begins at 2 p.m. ET, is the fifth and final race of the inaugural in-season challenge, with the victor being awarded $1 million. NASCAR at Indianapolis 2025 will also impact the Cup Series standings, in which Chase Elliott currently sits at the top. However, it is William Byron who's listed as the +450 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Brickyard 400 odds. Chase Briscoe will start on the pole for the Brickyard 400 after Toyota swept the top five starting positions. Briscoe is +700 to claim the checkered flag and -120 to secure a top-five finish.

Kyle Larson won this race last year and is at +500 according to the 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Larson overtook Ryan Blaney in overtime of last year's race, with Blaney coming in at +1000 and Elliott listed at +1400. The two drivers battling for the in-season challenge crown in Ty Gibbs (+1600) and Ty Dillon (+50000) are both NASCAR longshots. Before entering any 2025 Brickyard 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).

All told, the model has nailed eight winners this year and a whopping 26 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Brickyard 400 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Brickyard 400, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at +2600 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds from FanDuel.

Logano's experience at this track can't be discounted as just two active drivers have more Brickyard starts than his 13. He was involved in a crash with Jimmie Johnson at last year's race, resulting in neither finishing, but prior to that, Logano always found himself in contention for the checkered flag. Over his 10 prior Brickyard starts, seven of them resulted in top 10 finishes, with the lone outlier being when he placed 13th in 2018.

He led for double-digit laps in half of those starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with one stage victory and a pair of runners-up in the main races. Logano also has the backing of a team that knows its way around The Brickyard as multiple Penske drivers have achieved top 10s at each of the last three runnings of this race. With Logano also having top 15s in each of his last three starts this season, he's in a great position to outperform his long Brickyard 400 odds.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Christopher Bell finishes top five for a +160 payout.

After three straight top-5 finishes in the Cup Series standings, Bell is knocking on that door again in 2025 as he sits in sixth place entering Sunday's race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway could help Bell improve upon his standing as it's a 2.5-mile track and Bell has dominated on these intermediate circuits. His 8.6 average finish on 2.5-mile intermediate tracks since 2022 is the second-best in the sport, and that includes finishing fourth at last year's Brickyard 400.

Despite starting 18th in that race, Bell found his way to the front of the pack and led for multiple laps. He held his own in his only other Brickyard start, placing 12th in 2020. Pocono Raceway is the other 2.5-mile intermediate track on the Cup Series, and Bell has placed among the top dozen in three of his last four starts there. This season, Bell's eight top 5s trail just two other drivers, while his average finish (12.6) and three victories trail just one other driver. See which other drivers to back and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Brickyard odds, drivers, lineup

William Byron +450

Kyle Larson +500

Chase Briscoe +700

Denny Hamlin +750

Tyler Reddick +900

Ryan Blaney +1000

Christopher Bell +1200

Chris Buescher +1300

Chase Elliott +1400

Bubba Wallace +1500

Ty Gibbs +1600

Brad Keselowski +1600

Austin Cindric +2600

Joey Logano +2600

Carson Hocevar +2800

Kyle Busch +2900

Erik Jones +3400

Alex Bowman +3600

Josh Berry +5500

Ross Chastain +7000

John Hunter Nemechek +7500

Ryan Preece +7500|

Michael McDowell +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

AJ Allmendinger +15000

Daniel Suarez +19000

Austin Dillon +19000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Noah Gragson +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Todd Gilliland +38000

Justin Haley +38000