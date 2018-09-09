NASCAR at Indianapolis Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back Brad Keselowski in Brickyard 400

With the NASCAR playoffs just around the corner, there's a lot on the line at the 2018 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday after qualifying was rained out on Saturday. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, two of NASCAR's "big three" drivers, are the co-favorites at 5-2 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. The third member of that trio, Martin Truex Jr., is going off at 9-2. Before locking in any bets for this event, officially known at the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, be sure to check out the 2018 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts. As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.

Roberts has nailed two of the last five race winners. Three weeks ago, he said Harvick would dominate at Michigan, and he won with ease. Before that, he was all over Busch at Pocono, pointing to not only his 26 career starts at the track, but also his motivation to win after a late bump from Harvick the week before. The result: Busch rallied from 28th for the checkered flag.



Those are just the latest examples in a string of winners he has picked. Earlier this season, he was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



At the Food City 500, Roberts said Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the win -- he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Larson for the checkered flag.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



He has analyzed NASCAR at Indianapolis 2018 from every possible angle and locked in his picks.



Busch has two wins in the last three years at Indianapolis.



Brad Keselowski is going off at 15-1.



"He grabbed his first won of the season at Darlington last week where his Penske Ford found some serious speed," Roberts told SportsLine. "That appears to be the theme lately in NASCAR, with several teams catching the big three. He's led six of the past seven Brickyard races, including 23 laps last season when he was the runner-up."



