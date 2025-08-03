After hosting the Xfinity Series for the last 15 years, Iowa Speedway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time last season and it's a stop on the NASCAR schedule yet again with the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 being held on the 0.875-mile oval on Sunday. Ryan Blaney won last year's inaugural Cup run in Iowa, and he's one of the top favorites, according to the latest 2025 Iowa Corn 350 odds. Blaney and William Byron are +500, trailing only Kyle Larson, who's the +430 betting favorite. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace likely punched his ticket into the 2025 NASCAR playoffs after a win last week at the Brickyard, and he's a +4000 longshot in the NASCAR at Iowa odds.

Chris Buescher is the new bubble boy after Wallace's win last week, and he's listed +2500, while first man out Ryan Preece is +4400 to score a win that would get him into the postseason. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the race is scheduled for 350 laps around the D-shaped oval. Before entering any 2025 Iowa Corn 350 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Iowa predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).

All told, the model has nailed eight winners this year and a whopping 26 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. New users also have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest Bet365 promo code, Caesars Sportsbook promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now, the model simulated the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Indianapolis leaderboard.

Top 2025 Iowa Corn 350 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Iowa Corn 350, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a longshot at +2700 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Iowa odds from FanDuel. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday, and first-time users can also get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins with this FanDuel promo code.

Chastain is currently 13th in the NASCAR standings but he's punched his ticket into the Round of 16 by way of a win in Charlotte where he came all the way from last in the pack. He's in a bit of a rut with finishes outside the top 20 in five of his last six races, but he has had some short-track success this season with top-10 finishes at Martinsville and Bristol.

Last year, he started 17th in the Iowa Corn 350 but managed to work his way into the top third of the field for an 11th-place finish. He's also had four top-10 finishes in nine career starts at Iowa in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and went on to finish second there after winning the pole in the 2013 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race there. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly at Fanduel if your $5 bet wins.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Josh Berry finishes top 10 for a +100 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Iowa NASCAR prop bets at DraftKings.

Berry is also likely into the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs thanks to a win in Las Vegas, but four first-time winners over the next four weeks would force him into needing to rely on points so he's still got plenty of incentive to run well over the next month. He'll be looking to put as many points on the board as possible to avoid any nightmare scenario and a second win would also guarantee his safety.

He had a 10-week stretch where he led in six races (including his win in Las Vegas) and piled up 169 laps led during that span. Berry also had a fourth-place finish on a short oval in Phoenix and was third on another short oval in New Hampshire. Most importantly, he qualified third and led 32 laps before finishing seventh in Iowa last season. See which other drivers to back and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine and don't forget to check out DraftKings for a potential boost of your bankroll just as the sports calendar heats up.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Iowa picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Iowa NASCAR odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Iowa odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR Iowa projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 26 winners, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Iowa odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Iowa picks at SportsLine

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +430

William Byron +500

Ryan Blaney +500

Christopher Bell +650

Chase Briscoe +900

Chase Elliott +900

Denny Hamlin +900

Brad Keselowski +1300

Joey Logano +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Josh Berry +1700

Carson Hocevar +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Ross Chastain +2700

Austin Cindric +2900

Kyle Busch +3100

Alex Bowman +3400

Bubba Wallace +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Ryan Preece +4400

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +11000

AJ Allmendinger +11000

Justin Haley +16000

Noah Gragson +19000

Erik Jones +19000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Shane van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +28000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Joey Gase +50000