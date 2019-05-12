NASCAR at Kansas highlights, results: Brad Keselowski wins third race of the season in overtime

Brad Keselowski held off Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer in NASCAR overtime to win his third race of the season and 30th of his career. It's his second win at Kansas Speedway.

Retweet to congratulate Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 team on their WIN in Kansas! pic.twitter.com/eEIsdLP9cK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 12, 2019

The 2012 Cup Series champion didn't have the strongest car by any means, however; he alongside crew chief Paul Wolfe were able to utilize strategy and put themselves in position to win in the final phases. He was 8-to-1 to win according to Westgate.

While Keselowski gave credit to his team and the fans, he dedicated this win to his mentor Mike Mittler, who died earlier in the week after complications with cancer. Before the race, NASCAR paid tribute to Mittler, who gave several of drivers like Keselowski their start including Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray and Regan Smith.

Devastated to lose a friend and mentor to Cancer today. Somethings just don’t make sense... — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 10, 2019

Well said Kenny. He helped me get to where I’m at today like he selflessly did for so many others in Motorsports today.



I was planning to go see him tomorrow morning in his house in St. Louis. So sad to not get to say goodbye. https://t.co/8TtnYY72Fc — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 11, 2019

Bowman had another career night for Hendrick Motorsports, leading 63 laps and finishing second for a third straight race. He was priced at a relatively cheap $7,000 on DraftKings.

Kevin Harvick started on the pole and had no problem winning Stage 1. The No. 4 car led 55 out of the first 80 laps, only forfeiting the lead after pit stops. It's Harvick's third stage win of the season, putting him behind only Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who lead the series with five.

Chase Elliott battled Harvick for the lead in Stage 2, and drove on to take the green-and-white checkered flag after recycling through green flag pit stops as the race leader. It was Elliott's second stage win of the season.

Digital Ally 400 results

Brad Keselowski Alex Bowman Erik Jones Chase Elliott Clint Bowyer Jimmie Johnson Kurt Busch Kyle Larson Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Daniel Suarez Joey Logano Denny Hamlin Austin Dillon Daniel Hemric Martin Truex Jr. William Byron Matt Tifft Corey LaJoie Ryan Newman Paul Menard Ryan Preece Michael McDowell David Ragan Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace Kyle Busch Ross Chastain Ryan Blaney Bayley Currey Quin Houff Reed Sorenson Matt DiBenedetto Landon Cassill Joey Gase Timmy Hill Cody Ware

Stage 1: Kevin Harvick shows off his speed

Kevin Harvick started from the pole and had no problem leading early as cars that failed inspection negotiated their way through the field. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were amongst the notable drivers that moved up inside the top 15 in the opening laps before the competition caution at Lap 30.

Right before the scheduled yellow was thrown, William Byron worked his way into second place, four seconds behind Harvick. NASCAR instituted the caution before the race because of rain in the area the night before. It allowed drivers and teams to feel out the track before making early adjustments.

The majority of the field opted for two tires on pit road while Harvick chose to take four. Byron won the race off pit road while Harvick rolled off in the 10th position.

Leader @KevinHarvick takes four tires, but multiple cars take just two. @WilliamByron now leads, Harvick will restart 10th. pic.twitter.com/ebc96yk5UD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2019

Harvick was seemingly shot out of a cannon on the restart, moving into third place almost instantly while his teammate Bowyer held the lead. It didn't take long for Harvick -- on those fresh tires -- to move his way back into the top spot.

Denny Hamlin went spinning and brought the caution out with about 20 to go in the stage. Kevin Harvick again opted to come down pit road while Elliott stayed out and assumed the race lead on the restart.

Elliott briefly battled Kyle Busch before Harvick moved his way into second. Harvick again capitalized on fresh tires and took the lead from the No. 9 with eight laps to go. He had no problem driving away from the field and taking the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Chris Buescher Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Erik Jones Joey Logano

Stage 2: Chase Elliott capitalizes on solid green flag pit stop

Kurt Busch took two tires on pit road between stages and restarted ahead of Harvick, who took four. Denny Hamlin overcame an early mishap and was awarded the free pass under yellow, getting back on the lead lap.

Busch gave Harvick a battle for about seven laps, but ultimately it was the No. 4 car regaining the lead. A few laps later, Elliott worked his way into second place while Harvick led.

Martin Truex Jr. got green flag pit stops going with 39 to go in the Stage and the leader Harvick followed shortly after. Various different drivers ranging from Chris Buescher to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. opted to stay out and share the lead while Harvick and Elliott recycled through the field.

The staying out strategy almost paid off as Truex got into the back of Suarez as the No. 41 was coming on to pit road. Thankfully Suarez's team and the lapped cars, he was able to save it before spinning out.

not trying to force a rivalry here but when the guy that took your job does this to you it's hard not to think #NASCARFightWatch pic.twitter.com/xs7wXIyjT5 — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 12, 2019

After all was said and done it was Elliott who emerged as the race leader after Harvick complained of control issues in the No. 4. Harvick trailed in the rearview while Elliott pulled away to win his second stage of the season.

Stage 2 results

Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Erik Jones Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chris Buescher Kurt Busch Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Kyle Larson

Final Stage: Things get wild

Elliott had a slow pit stop between stages and was forced to restart from the seventh position while Harvick took advantage and resumed the lead. Ryan Blaney took two tires under yellow and restarted alongside Harvick on the front row, falling into second under green.

The two tire strategy dropped Blaney through the field like a rock while Harvick had no problem leading the race ahead of Alex Bowman. Harvick then began complaining of an issue on the right front side of his car which forced him to pit from the lead with less than 90 to go. This turned the lead over to Bowman.

Harvick's issue turned out to be trash on the grill…He recycled as the first car off the lead lap.

Trouble for @KevinHarvick!



The leader is forced to make an unscheduled stop in the final stage! pic.twitter.com/hu9g2xPlz5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2019

Just as it appeared Bowman would begin driving away from the field, Kyle Busch saw his opportunity and with a snap of a finger moved into second place. After a quick scare, lapped traffic helped the No. 88 create some separation before green flag pit stops.

Green flag pit stops turned into yellow flag pit stops after Ryan Newman's crew allowed a tire to roll into the infield grass, bringing out the caution and, shaking up the race tremendously as it entered its final phase.

I feel like you gotta serve 3 pass throughs for an uncontrolled tire penalty of this magnitude pic.twitter.com/SzbzCTU0ud — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 12, 2019

Only eight cars were on the lap at the time of the caution since cars were making scheduled stops. Kyle Larson was awarded the free pass while Kyle Busch drove through too many pit boxes on entry and had to restart from the tail end of the longest line. Busch had gotten off pit road ahead of Bowman and was in position to restart ahead of the race leader.

It took NASCAR some time to figure it out but 22 cars took the wave around, allowing 13 drivers to restart on the lead lap with 40 laps to go. Bowman led the field to green ahead of Elliott, Buescher, Stenhouse and Bowyer.

Elliott had a strong restart and passed his teammate Bowman to take the lead. The two then engaged in a fierce battle before Ryan Blaney rubbed the wall and saw his rear panel come apart. Blaney brought it down pit road but not before NASCAR threw the caution for debris. This allowed Harvick to get back onto the lead lap.

Things got dicey on the restart as Elliott and Bowman battled for the lead, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulled a page out of Talladega Nights and slingshotted ahead of the two for the top spot. Elliott then got loose and fell back in the pack. Not much later, Bowman got a run and passed Stenhouse for the lead. Then out of nowhere, Jimmie Johnson shot himself into the top five with four fresh tires as Bowman, Keselowski and Jones ran in front of him.

The 88 vs. the 2 vs. the 20!



Get to @FS1 now to see this battle for the win from @kansasspeedway! pic.twitter.com/xnE0PgMgRx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2019

Going into the final 10 laps it was Bowman versus Keselowski as the two cars weaved in and out of lapped traffic. Keselowski won the battle but the war waged on as Matt DiBenedetto brought out the caution with four laps to go. This sent the race to overtime.

Stenhouse, Bowyer, Larson and Harvick all pit under yellow to get fresh tires while Keselowski, Jones, Bowman, Johnson and Elliott stayed out. This set up a restart with the aforementioned five drivers leading the field.

Keselowski controlled the restart and held off Bowman, Jones, Elliott and Bowyer to win the race.