NASCAR at Kansas: LIVE updates, results, live stream, TV schedule: Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott win stages

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Traditionally, the top tier races on Sunday, but this week's race is a day earlier because of of Mother's Day.

Kevin Harvick started on the pole and had no problem winning Stage 1. The No. 4 car led 55 out of the first 80 laps, only forfeiting the lead after pit stops. It's Harvick's third stage win of the season, putting him behind only Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who lead the series with five.

Chase Elliott battled Harvick for the lead in Stage 2, and drove on to take the green-and-white checkered flag after recycling through green flag pit stops as the race leader. It was Elliott's second stage win of the season.

Stage 1: Kevin Harvick shows off his speed

Kevin Harvick started from the pole and had no problem leading early as cars that failed inspection negotiated their way through the field. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were amongst the notable drivers that moved up inside the top 15 in the opening laps before the competition caution at Lap 30.

Right before the scheduled yellow was thrown, William Byron worked his way into second place, four seconds behind Harvick. NASCAR instituted the caution before the race because of rain in the area the night before. It allowed drivers and teams to feel out the track before making early adjustments.

The majority of the field opted for two tires on pit road while Harvick chose to take four. Byron won the race off pit road while Harvick rolled off in the 10th position.

Leader @KevinHarvick takes four tires, but multiple cars take just two. @WilliamByron now leads, Harvick will restart 10th. pic.twitter.com/ebc96yk5UD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2019

Harvick was seemingly shot out of a cannon on the restart, moving into third place almost instantly while his teammate Bowyer held the lead. It didn't take long for Harvick -- on those fresh tires -- to move his way back into the top spot.

Denny Hamlin went spinning and brought the caution out with about 20 to go in the stage. Kevin Harvick again opted to come down pit road while Elliott stayed out and assumed the race lead on the restart.

Elliott briefly battled Kyle Busch before Harvick moved his way into second. Harvick again capitalized on fresh tires and took the lead from the No. 9 with eight laps to go. He had no problem driving away from the field and taking the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Chris Buescher Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Erik Jones Joey Logano

Stage 2: Chase Elliott capitalizes on solid green flag pit stop

Kurt Busch took two tires on pit road between stages and restarted ahead of Harvick, who took four. Denny Hamlin overcame an early mishap and was awarded the free pass under yellow, getting back on the lead lap.

Busch gave Harvick a battle for about seven laps, but ultimately it was the No. 4 car regaining the lead. A few laps later, Elliott worked his way into second place while Harvick led.

Martin Truex Jr. got green flag pit stops going with 39 to go in the Stage and the leader Harvick followed shortly after. Various different drivers ranging from Chris Buescher to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. opted to stay out and share the lead while Harvick and Elliott recycled through the field.

The staying out strategy almost paid off as Truex got into the back of Suarez as the No. 41 was coming on to pit road. Thankfully Suarez's team and the lapped cars, he was able to save it before spinning out.

not trying to force a rivalry here but when the guy that took your job does this to you it's hard not to think #NASCARFightWatch pic.twitter.com/xs7wXIyjT5 — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 12, 2019

After all was said and done it was Elliott who emerged as the race leader after Harvick complained of control issues in the No. 4. Harvick trailed in the rearview while Elliott pulled away to win his second stage of the season.

Stage 2 results

Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Erik Jones Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chris Buescher Kurt Busch Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Kyle Larson

