NASCAR at Kansas: LIVE updates, results, live stream, TV schedule: Kevin Harvick starts from pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Traditionally, the top tier races on Sunday, but this week's race is a day earlier because of of Mother's Day.

Kevin Harvick qualified on the pole and is a heavy favorite at 5-to-2. Kyle Busch opened as a 5-to-1 favorite at the Westgate, but after Stewart-Haas Racing showed speed in both practice and qualifying, Harvick claimed the top spot. Last week's winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was as high as 7-to-1, but dropped back down to 8-to-1 after showcasing his Toyota.

Harvick is the defending race winner at Kansas, but has yet to win a race this season. He is tied for the series-lead with Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon with three career checkered flags at the track. Through the first 11 races of the season, Harvick has eight top-10 finishes.

Harvick's teammates Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola as well as Truex were among cars that failed inspection before the race and had to start from the rear of the field. Follow along as these drivers look to work their way up in the midwest.

Digital Ally 400 live blog

How to watch the Digital Ally 400