NASCAR at Kansas LIVE updates, results: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson win the stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Kansas Speedway for some Saturday night racing under the lights. While races are typically held on Sundays, it is NASCAR tradition to bump the race up a day during Mother's Day weekend to allow those around the sport to celebrate with their families.

Drivers are looking to join pole-sitter Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon in the playoffs. While Busch, winner of three races this season, entered Sunday's race as the points leader it is Harvick that leads the series in checkered flags with four. Harvick's most recent trip to Victory Lane came in dominating fashion last week at Dover.

Ryan Blaney took on Harvick at the end of Stage 1, but it was the 24-year-old Blaney who held off the No. 4 en route to his third mid-race win of the season. Harvick finished the stage second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Logano and Kyle Larson, who started from the rear of the field.

Larson would not be denied in Stage 2, taking the green-and-white checkered for the first time in 2018 over Harvick in second. Blaney finished the stage third followed by Kyle Busch and Logano.

For more we encourage you to follow along with our live blog. We will be providing updates, highlights and analysis as it happens on Saturday night.

Stage 1: Blaney holds off Harvick for stage win

Kevin Harvick started from the pole and got out to an early lead. Kyle Larson started from the rear of the field after spinning in practice but wasted no time racing to the front. The No. 42 climbed inside the top 10 before 20 laps were even completed. Clint Bowyer also climbed inside the top 15 from the rear before the competition caution came out after Lap 30.

While Bowyer and Larson made their moves up through the field, Matt Kenseth remained stagnant in his return to auto racing. Harvick put Kenseth a lap down right before the competition yellow, but fortunately for the No. 6 team they were awarded the free pass for being the first car a lap down.

William Byron won the race off pit road after taking two tires but had to drop to the rear of the field due to a tire violation. Ryan Blaney assumed the lead over Harvick, who lost position after struggling to get out of his pit box.

As Blaney continued to cruise in the lead, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was forced pit under green with less than 20 to go in the stage due to a loose wheel. That put the three-time Kansas winner, Johnson, a lap down. Johnson was able to avoid going one lap down as the eventual stage winner Blaney battled Harvick on the final lap.

Stage 1 results

Ryan Blaney (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Joey Logano (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Denny Hamlin (4 points) Kyle Busch (3 points) Kurt Busch (2 points) Clint Bowyer (1 point)

Stage 2: Larson claims the top spot

Harvick won the race off pit road to reclaim the lead at the start of Stage 2. Behind him, Logano and Larson battled for third place with Larson taking the spot.

This battle between Joey Logano and Kyle Larson for 3rd was a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/XN8yVShkoP — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 13, 2018

About 30 laps into the stage, Keselowski was forced to bring his car down pit road with reports of a loose wheel. Unfortunately for Keselowski, he had to come back down pit road again for another loose wheel just a few laps later. Denny Hamlin got scheduled green flag stops going halfway through the second stage. The rest of the field, including the leader Harvick, made their way down pit road shortly after.

Harvick cycled back to the lead but not for long as it was Larson making the pass for the top spot with less than 30 to go in the stage.

Kyle Larson with an impressive pass on Kevin Harvick for the lead towards the end of Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/LozhikHiVQ — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 13, 2018

Larson continued on as the race leader with Harvick in his rearview. The No. 42 built nearly a two-second lead before taking the green-and-white checkered flag at the end of Stage 2.

Stage 2 results:

Kyle Larson (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Ryan Blaney (8 points) Kyle Busch (7 points) Joey Logano (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) Clint Bowyer (3 points) Erik Jones (2 points) Martin Truex Jr. (1 point)

How to watch the Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400



Location: Kansas Speedway

Date: Saturday, May 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET (qualifying scheduled for Friday at 6:45pm ET on FS1)

Length: 267 laps

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)