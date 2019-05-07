NASCAR at Kansas odds, matchups, props: Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Saturday's Digital Ally 400
Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective for Saturday's race
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series heads to Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for a race under the lights. It's a short week for the circuit, as the Dover race was run on Monday as opposed to Sunday due to weather delays.
Normally, the Cup Series runs on Sundays however traditionally, NASCAR avoids racing on family holidays hence Saturday's night race is a day early in observance of Mother's Day.
Martin Truex Jr. will look to earn his third win of the season after taking the checkered flag at the Monster Mile earlier this week. Truex has two career wins at Kansas, however is not the favorite to win. That honor again goes to his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, who has only one win at the track. Busch did finish the October race at Kansas second.
Here's a look at how the field stacks up for Saturday with odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook.
Odds to win Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kyle Busch
7/2
Martin Truex Jr.
6/1
Kevin Harvick
7/1
Joey Logano
7/1
Brad Keselowski
7/1
Ryan Blaney
10/1
Chase Elliott
10/1
Kyle Larson
10/1
Clint Bowyer
18/1
Denny Hamlin
20/1
Kurt Busch
25/1
Aric Almirola
25/1
Erik Jones
25/1
Jimmie Johnson
25/1
Daniel Suarez
40/1
Alex Bowman
60/1
Austin Dillon
60/1
William Byron
80/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
100/1
Ryan Newman
100/1
Paul Menard
100/1
Tyler Reddick
100/1
Matt DiBenedetto
300/1
Chris Buescher
300/1
Daniel Hemric
300/1
Ryan Preece
500/1
Michael McDowell
1000/1
Ty Dillon
1000/1
Field
1000/1
In addition to betting a driver straight up to win a race, you can also bet head to head matchups. Oddsmakers take drivers with similar stature and history at a particular track and set the lines individually.
This allows bettors to have more variety in wagering on the sport in that they have a 50/50 shot as opposed to a 1/40 chance off the bat. You will notice some drivers are "juiced" because Vegas believes they have a better chance of winning that particular matchup.
Here's a look at the matchups for this weekend at Kansas.
Driver vs driver matchups for Saturday's race
|DRIVER
|vs
|DRIVER
Kyle Busch (-150)
vs
Brad Keselowski (+130)
Kyle Busch (-140)
vs
Martin Truex Jr. (+130)
Kyle Busch (-140)
vs
Kevin Harvick (+120)
Kyle Busch (-150)
vs
Joey Logano (+130)
Martin Truex Jr. (-125)
vs
Brad Keselowski (+105)
Martin Truex Jr. (-110)
vs
Kevin Harvick (-110)
Martin Truex Jr. (-125)
vs
Joey Logano (+105)
Kevin Harvick (-125)
vs
Joey Logano (+105)
Kevin Harvick (-125)
vs
Brad Keselowski (+105)
Joey Logano (-110)
vs
Brad Keselowski (-110)
Ryan Blaney (-125)
vs
Kyle Larson (+105)
Ryan Blaney (-110)
vs
Chase Elliott (-110)
Kyle Larson (+105)
vs
Chase Elliott (-125)
Kyle Larson (-125)
vs
Clint Bowyer (+105)
Aric Almirola (-110)
vs
Denny Hamlin (-110)
Aric Almirola (-110)
vs
Kurt Busch (-110)
Denny Hamlin (-110)
vs
Kurt Busch (-110)
Kurt Busch (-125)
vs
Erik Jones (+105)
Erik Jones (-125)
vs
Jimmie Johnson (+105)
Alex Bowman (-140)
vs
William Byron (+120)
If you're looking for even more value, perhaps you should look at NASCAR props. Instead of putting drivers head to head in individual matchups, oddsmakers allow you to pick one of four drivers in a particular group in order to earn even more of a return.
For example, if you like Kyle Busch to win the race, you're going to want to bet him to win Group A on Saturday. This will give you a +195 return.
Here's a look at the group matchups for this weekend.
Group matchup props for Saturday night
|GROUP A
Kyle Busch +195
Brad Keselowski +275
Kevin Harvick +275
Joey Logano +280
|GROUP B
Martin Truex Jr. +195
Ryan Blaney +275
Chase Elliott +275
Kyle Larson +280
|GROUP C
Clint Bowyer +195
Aric Almirola +275
Denny Hamlin +275
Kurt Busch +280
|GROUP D
Erik Jones +200
Jimmie Johnson +200
Daniel Suarez +295
Alex Bowman +365
|GROUP E
Austin Dillon +210
William Byron +210
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +305
Ryan Newman +310
|GROUP F
Daniel Hemric +215
Ryan Preece +220
Darrell Wallace Jr. +295
|Michael McDowell +295
