NASCAR at Kansas odds, matchups, props: Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Saturday's Digital Ally 400

Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective for Saturday's race

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series heads to Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for a race under the lights. It's a short week for the circuit, as the Dover race was run on Monday as opposed to Sunday due to weather delays. 

Normally, the Cup Series runs on Sundays however traditionally, NASCAR avoids racing on family holidays hence Saturday's night race is a day early in observance of Mother's Day. 

Martin Truex Jr. will look to earn his third win of the season after taking the checkered flag at the Monster Mile earlier this week. Truex has two career wins at Kansas, however is not the favorite to win. That honor again goes to his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, who has only one win at the track. Busch did finish the October race at Kansas second. 

Here's a look at how the field stacks up for Saturday with odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook. 

Odds to win Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway

DRIVERODDS

Kyle Busch

7/2

Martin Truex Jr.

6/1

Kevin Harvick

7/1

Joey Logano

7/1

Brad Keselowski

7/1

Ryan Blaney

10/1

Chase Elliott

10/1

Kyle Larson

10/1

Clint Bowyer

18/1

Denny Hamlin

20/1

Kurt Busch

25/1

Aric Almirola

25/1

Erik Jones

25/1

Jimmie Johnson

25/1

Daniel Suarez

40/1

Alex Bowman

60/1

Austin Dillon

60/1

William Byron

80/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

100/1

Ryan Newman

100/1

Paul Menard

100/1

Tyler Reddick

100/1

Matt DiBenedetto

300/1

Chris Buescher

300/1

Daniel Hemric

300/1

Ryan Preece

500/1

Michael McDowell

1000/1

Ty Dillon

1000/1

Field

1000/1

In addition to betting a driver straight up to win a race, you can also bet head to head matchups. Oddsmakers take drivers with similar stature and history at a particular track and set the lines individually. 

This allows bettors to have more variety in wagering on the sport in that they have a 50/50 shot as opposed to a 1/40 chance off the bat. You will notice some drivers are "juiced" because Vegas believes they have a better chance of winning that particular matchup.

Here's a look at the matchups for this weekend at Kansas. 

Driver vs driver matchups for Saturday's race

DRIVERvsDRIVER

Kyle Busch (-150)

vs

Brad Keselowski (+130)

Kyle Busch (-140)

vs

Martin Truex Jr. (+130)

Kyle Busch (-140)

vs

Kevin Harvick (+120)

Kyle Busch (-150)

vs

Joey Logano (+130)

Martin Truex Jr. (-125)

vs

Brad Keselowski (+105)

Martin Truex Jr. (-110)

vs

Kevin Harvick (-110)

Martin Truex Jr. (-125)

vs

Joey Logano (+105)

Kevin Harvick (-125)

vs

Joey Logano (+105)

Kevin Harvick (-125)

vs

Brad Keselowski (+105)

Joey Logano (-110)

vs

Brad Keselowski (-110)

Ryan Blaney (-125)

vs

Kyle Larson (+105)

Ryan Blaney (-110)

vs

Chase Elliott (-110)

Kyle Larson (+105)

vs

Chase Elliott (-125)

Kyle Larson (-125)

vs

Clint Bowyer (+105)

Aric Almirola (-110)

vs

Denny Hamlin (-110)

Aric Almirola (-110)

vs

Kurt Busch (-110)

Denny Hamlin (-110)

vs

Kurt Busch (-110)

Kurt Busch (-125)

vs

Erik Jones (+105)

Erik Jones (-125)

vs

Jimmie Johnson (+105)

Alex Bowman (-140)

vs

William Byron (+120)

If you're looking for even more value, perhaps you should look at NASCAR props. Instead of putting drivers head to head in individual matchups, oddsmakers allow you to pick one of four drivers in a particular group in order to earn even more of a return.

For example, if you like Kyle Busch to win the race, you're going to want to bet him to win Group A on Saturday. This will give you a +195 return. 

Here's a look at the group matchups for this weekend. 

Group matchup props for Saturday night

GROUP A

Kyle Busch +195

Brad Keselowski +275

Kevin Harvick +275

Joey Logano +280

GROUP B

Martin Truex Jr. +195

Ryan Blaney +275

Chase Elliott +275

Kyle Larson +280

GROUP C

Clint Bowyer +195

Aric Almirola +275

Denny Hamlin +275

Kurt Busch +280

GROUP D

Erik Jones +200

Jimmie Johnson +200

Daniel Suarez +295

Alex Bowman +365

GROUP E

Austin Dillon +210

William Byron +210

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +305

Ryan Newman +310

GROUP F

Daniel Hemric +215

Ryan Preece +220

Darrell Wallace Jr. +295

Michael McDowell +295

So who should you play in these matchups? And who will win the race? Head over to SportsLine.com to find out from our racing experts. 

