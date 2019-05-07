NASCAR at Kansas odds, matchups, props: Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Saturday's Digital Ally 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series heads to Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for a race under the lights. It's a short week for the circuit, as the Dover race was run on Monday as opposed to Sunday due to weather delays.

Normally, the Cup Series runs on Sundays however traditionally, NASCAR avoids racing on family holidays hence Saturday's night race is a day early in observance of Mother's Day.

Martin Truex Jr. will look to earn his third win of the season after taking the checkered flag at the Monster Mile earlier this week. Truex has two career wins at Kansas, however is not the favorite to win. That honor again goes to his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, who has only one win at the track. Busch did finish the October race at Kansas second.

Here's a look at how the field stacks up for Saturday with odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook.

Odds to win Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway

DRIVER ODDS Kyle Busch 7/2 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Kevin Harvick 7/1 Joey Logano 7/1 Brad Keselowski 7/1 Ryan Blaney 10/1 Chase Elliott 10/1 Kyle Larson 10/1 Clint Bowyer 18/1 Denny Hamlin 20/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Aric Almirola 25/1 Erik Jones 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Daniel Suarez 40/1 Alex Bowman 60/1 Austin Dillon 60/1 William Byron 80/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Tyler Reddick 100/1 Matt DiBenedetto 300/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Daniel Hemric 300/1 Ryan Preece 500/1 Michael McDowell 1000/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Field 1000/1

In addition to betting a driver straight up to win a race, you can also bet head to head matchups. Oddsmakers take drivers with similar stature and history at a particular track and set the lines individually.

This allows bettors to have more variety in wagering on the sport in that they have a 50/50 shot as opposed to a 1/40 chance off the bat. You will notice some drivers are "juiced" because Vegas believes they have a better chance of winning that particular matchup.

Here's a look at the matchups for this weekend at Kansas.

Driver vs driver matchups for Saturday's race

DRIVER vs DRIVER Kyle Busch (-150) vs Brad Keselowski (+130) Kyle Busch (-140) vs Martin Truex Jr. (+130) Kyle Busch (-140) vs Kevin Harvick (+120) Kyle Busch (-150) vs Joey Logano (+130) Martin Truex Jr. (-125) vs Brad Keselowski (+105) Martin Truex Jr. (-110) vs Kevin Harvick (-110) Martin Truex Jr. (-125) vs Joey Logano (+105) Kevin Harvick (-125) vs Joey Logano (+105) Kevin Harvick (-125) vs Brad Keselowski (+105) Joey Logano (-110) vs Brad Keselowski (-110) Ryan Blaney (-125) vs Kyle Larson (+105) Ryan Blaney (-110) vs Chase Elliott (-110) Kyle Larson (+105) vs Chase Elliott (-125) Kyle Larson (-125) vs Clint Bowyer (+105) Aric Almirola (-110) vs Denny Hamlin (-110) Aric Almirola (-110) vs Kurt Busch (-110) Denny Hamlin (-110) vs Kurt Busch (-110) Kurt Busch (-125) vs Erik Jones (+105) Erik Jones (-125) vs Jimmie Johnson (+105) Alex Bowman (-140) vs William Byron (+120)

If you're looking for even more value, perhaps you should look at NASCAR props. Instead of putting drivers head to head in individual matchups, oddsmakers allow you to pick one of four drivers in a particular group in order to earn even more of a return.

For example, if you like Kyle Busch to win the race, you're going to want to bet him to win Group A on Saturday. This will give you a +195 return.

Here's a look at the group matchups for this weekend.

Group matchup props for Saturday night



GROUP A Kyle Busch +195 Brad Keselowski +275 Kevin Harvick +275 Joey Logano +280 GROUP B Martin Truex Jr. +195 Ryan Blaney +275 Chase Elliott +275 Kyle Larson +280 GROUP C Clint Bowyer +195 Aric Almirola +275 Denny Hamlin +275 Kurt Busch +280 GROUP D Erik Jones +200 Jimmie Johnson +200 Daniel Suarez +295 Alex Bowman +365 GROUP E Austin Dillon +210 William Byron +210 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +305 Ryan Newman +310 GROUP F Daniel Hemric +215 Ryan Preece +220 Darrell Wallace Jr. +295 Michael McDowell +295

