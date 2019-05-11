NASCAR at Kansas odds, picks 2019: Model says Chase Elliott surprises at Digital Ally 400

Kansas Speedway is one of the newer tracks in the NASCAR rotation, having been on the schedule since 2001. Now, it will host the 2019 Digital Ally 400, its first of two Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Series races this year on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will mark the 12th race of the season and the final one before next week's All-Star festivities in Charlotte. Kevin Harvick won this event a season ago and he's one of the favorites at 7-1. However, points leader Kyle Busch, who has three wins this season, is the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Digital Ally 400 odds. With a new aerodynamics package designed to make speedway racing more pulse-pounding than ever and only five drivers listed with odds shorter than 10-1, you definitely want to see the NASCAR at Kansas predictions and leaderboard from Mike McClure before making your own 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Kansas Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Digital Ally 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Kansas 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off with 10-1 Digital Ally 400 odds. Elliott is red hot after winning at Talladega two weeks ago and finishing fifth at Dover a week ago.

Those results have helped move Elliott up to seventh in the standings, and he'll be looking to make up more ground by surging to the front of the pack at Kansas Speedway, where he's had success. He won the last event at Kansas in October and has three top-10 finishes there in six starts since moving up to NASCAR's top circuit. Additionally, he had a top-10 finish at Las Vegas earlier this season using the same rules package, so he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Digital Ally 400 leaderboard in a hurry.

One of the shocking 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks from the model: Brad Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, barely cracks the top five. He took second place in the spring race at Kansas in 2017, but outside of that has had limited success, finishing outside the top five in every race at this venue since 2012. And despite some early success this season, he's been cold recently, with just one top-10 finish in his last five starts. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Kansas lineup.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR at Kansas odds 2019 of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Digital Ally 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Kansas odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Digital Ally 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1