NASCAR at Kansas odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Digital Ally 400

NASCAR will be under the lights on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET when Kansas Speedway hosts the 2019 Digital Ally 400. After his big win at Dover last week, Martin Truex Jr., who already has a pair of career wins at Kansas, is going off as one of the favorites at 6-1 in the current 2019 Digital Ally 400 odds. He's right behind 2019 NASCAR at Kansas favorite Kyle Busch (7-2) and in front of a trio of contenders -- Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski -- all going off at 7-1. With only those five receiving single-digit NASCAR at Kansas odds, there are plenty of intriguing long shots to target on Saturday in the 2019 NASCAR at Kansas grid. So before you make any 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks, you should see the top NASCAR at Kansas predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Kansas Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Digital Ally 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Kansas 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 Digital Ally 400 odds. History hasn't been too kind to Bowyer at Kansas. He has just one top-10 finish at this track since 2013, but his results this season point to him turning that trend around. He's finished in the top 10 in five of his last six events this season, a span that included two top-three finishes, so you can confidently lock him in at an appealing price on Saturday.

One of the shocking 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks from the model: Brad Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, barely cracks the top five. He took second place in the spring race at Kansas in 2017, but outside of that has had limited success, finishing outside the top five in every race at this venue since 2012. And despite some early success this season, he's been cold recently, with just one top-10 finish in his last five starts. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Kansas lineup.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR at Kansas odds 2019 of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1